Banks to remain closed for 7 days in December, online services will continue

In the last month of the year, December, bank employees in Madhya Pradesh are getting many holidays.

BhopalDec 04, 2024 / 01:39 pm

Patrika Desk

December Bank Holidays 2024

December Bank Holidays 2024: In the last month of the year, December, bank employees in Madhya Pradesh are getting many holidays. Due to festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays, there will be no work in banks in MP for 7 days. This includes all rural banks and RBI banks in Madhya Pradesh.
Banks will remain closed for 7 days in December, but online financial services will still be available during the bank holidays. With the month starting on a Sunday, there are 4 more Sundays to come, and Christmas will also be a holiday. This provides a great opportunity for the people of Madhya Pradesh to plan family visits to Mandu, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Gwalior Fort, and Indore.

Find out when banks will be closed

8 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
14 December – Second Saturday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
15 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
22 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
25 December – Wednesday – Christmas (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
28 December – Fourth Saturday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)
29 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

These services will be available during the holidays

Net Banking
Unified Payment Interface (UPI)
Mobile Banking
ATM usage

Schools will also be closed in Shivpuri

In Tehsil Karera of Shivpuri, all private schools will remain closed till December 9 due to the organisation of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha by Peethadhishwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Winter vacation announcement

The Madhya Pradesh government has also announced winter vacations for schools. In this case, the School Education Department has announced winter vacations from December 31 to January 4, 2025, for government and private schools in the state. Orders have been issued in this regard.

