Banks to remain closed for 7 days in December, online services will continue

Banks will remain closed for 7 days in December, but online financial services will still be available during the bank holidays. With the month starting on a Sunday, there are 4 more Sundays to come, and Christmas will also be a holiday. This provides a great opportunity for the people of Madhya Pradesh to plan family visits to Mandu, Ujjain, Maheshwar, Gwalior Fort, and Indore.

Find out when banks will be closed 8 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

14 December – Second Saturday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

15 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

22 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

25 December – Wednesday – Christmas (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

28 December – Fourth Saturday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

29 December – Sunday (including Madhya Pradesh and the entire India)

These services will be available during the holidays Net Banking

Unified Payment Interface (UPI)

Mobile Banking

ATM usage Schools will also be closed in Shivpuri In Tehsil Karera of Shivpuri, all private schools will remain closed till December 9 due to the organisation of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran Katha by Peethadhishwar Pt. Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.