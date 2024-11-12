Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

Candidates are testing voters At a tea stall outside the Municipal Council office, Dilip Kambale said, “There is no issue here. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have not left any stone unturned in development. Now, they are separate, so it’s a test for voters.” Vasanta Gaikwad said, “Sharad Pawar is trying to save his fort by citing his age. Ajit Pawar is also seeking votes citing his old relationships. Here, whoever’s emotional card is stronger will win.”

‘Earlier Saheb’s turn, now it’s Dada’s turn’ Voters are trying to balance their emotional connections with both candidates. Whom will they vote for? Tukaram Nikalje said, “We voted for Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha election to maintain Saheb’s prestige. Now, it’s Dada’s turn. If Dada wins, he can become the CM, but the family is one. Sharad Pawar started his electoral politics from Baramati. Later, he handed over the traditional seat to his nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has been the MLA from here for a long time. This is the first election after the NCP split. Sharad Pawar has fielded Ajit Pawar’s cousin Yugendra Pawar against him, but the clock symbol is with Ajit.