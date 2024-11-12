scriptBaramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support | Latest News | Patrika News
Baramati Hot Seat: ‘Saheb’ and ‘Dada’ both are connected, making it difficult to decide on support

Baramati Hot Seat: Maharashtra election’s usual allegations and counter-allegations, issues are far away from Pune district’s Baramati assembly seat. Read Jaggosinh Dhakad’s special report…

Nov 12, 2024

Baramati Hot Seat: Maharashtra election’s usual allegations and counter-allegations, issues are far away from Pune district’s Baramati assembly seat. There is no competition among parties, and no one is ahead in ground-level campaigning. Here, two members of the powerful Pawar family are in an electoral battle. While understanding the political situation here, I visited Baramati and saw a glimpse of development as soon as I reached the bus stand. The bus stand in Baramati, equipped with facilities, is not found in big cities of Maharashtra. I asked a local youth, Kanhaiya, in the waiting room about which party had the upper hand here. He said, “There is no competition among parties. Two members of the same family are standing. ‘Saheb’ (Sharad Pawar) and ‘Dada’ (Deputy CM Ajit Pawar) have both developed the area. Earlier, both were together, and we loved both of them equally, so we were unable to decide whom to vote for. Therefore, many families will divide their votes between the two.”

At a tea stall outside the Municipal Council office, Dilip Kambale said, “There is no issue here. Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have not left any stone unturned in development. Now, they are separate, so it’s a test for voters.” Vasanta Gaikwad said, “Sharad Pawar is trying to save his fort by citing his age. Ajit Pawar is also seeking votes citing his old relationships. Here, whoever’s emotional card is stronger will win.”

Voters are trying to balance their emotional connections with both candidates. Whom will they vote for? Tukaram Nikalje said, “We voted for Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha election to maintain Saheb’s prestige. Now, it’s Dada’s turn. If Dada wins, he can become the CM, but the family is one. Sharad Pawar started his electoral politics from Baramati. Later, he handed over the traditional seat to his nephew Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has been the MLA from here for a long time. This is the first election after the NCP split. Sharad Pawar has fielded Ajit Pawar’s cousin Yugendra Pawar against him, but the clock symbol is with Ajit.

