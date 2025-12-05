West Bengal: BJP mission begins today to defeat TMC, 13000 rallies in a month

To win the elections in Bengal, under the BJP's 'Bengal Mission', the party will hold 13,000 rallies across the state throughout the month, from December 5 to January 5. These rallies will be organised in rural and urban areas. Instead of making personal attacks on Mamata and TMC members, the BJP will target the TMC on issues like corruption, law and order, and dynastic politics. Additionally, the BJP will corner the TMC on local issues such as unemployment, the problem of migrant labourers, and Bangladeshi infiltrators. For this, the party has decided to increase organisational activity at all booths in the state.