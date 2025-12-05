West Bengal: BJP mission begins today to defeat TMC, 13000 rallies in a month

The BJP has performed brilliantly in the elections held this year and the party will want to continue this performance. Next year, assembly elections are due in West Bengal and Assam. The BJP has a government in Assam, but West Bengal is ruled by Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP will try its best to defeat her and form its government in West Bengal. In such a situation, the BJP has intensified its 'Mission Bengal'.
The BJP's confidence is boosted after its victory in the Bihar elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held a meeting with BJP MPs from Bengal and advised them to intensify preparations for the Bengal elections and focus on the failures of the TMC. In this regard, BJP MPs and MLAs in Bengal have geared up, and party workers have also increased their preparations for the election campaign.
To win the elections in Bengal, under the BJP's 'Bengal Mission', the party will hold 13,000 rallies across the state throughout the month, from December 5 to January 5. These rallies will be organised in rural and urban areas. Instead of making personal attacks on Mamata and TMC members, the BJP will target the TMC on issues like corruption, law and order, and dynastic politics. Additionally, the BJP will corner the TMC on local issues such as unemployment, the problem of migrant labourers, and Bangladeshi infiltrators. For this, the party has decided to increase organisational activity at all booths in the state.
To ensure the BJP's victory in the Bengal elections, PM Modi may also address rallies in the state. According to sources, PM Modi may address 7 election rallies in the state as part of the election campaign.
