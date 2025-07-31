31 July 2025,

Thursday

National News

Bengaluru Company Defrauded of Rs 378 Crore by Part-Time Employee

A company in Bengaluru has reported a theft of ₹378 crore. The company suspects Rahul Agrawal, a part-time employee, of involvement in the theft.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 31, 2025

Image used for representation. Photo – IANS

A case of approximately ₹378 crore being stolen by hacking a company's server in Bengaluru on Wednesday has come to light. The company suspects the involvement of a part-time employee.

The Whitefield Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station has registered a case in this regard. Nebilo Technologies Private Limited, located in Vaishnavi Tech Park near Belandur, Bengaluru, has filed the complaint.

Police detain employee

Hardeep Singh, Vice President of Public Policy and Government Affairs, filed the complaint. The role of Rahul Agrawal, a company staff member, is suspicious in this case. He has now been taken into police custody.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the company operates as a trading platform for cryptocurrency exchange and sales. On July 19, at approximately 2:37 AM, an unknown person hacked into the company's wallet and transferred 1 USDT to another account.

Amount later transferred to different accounts

Later, at approximately 9:40 AM, the same person transferred 40 million USD (approximately ₹378.95 crore) to their account. This amount was later distributed across six different accounts.

Upon investigating the hacking incident and the transfer of funds, the company found that the laptop used by employee Rahul Agrawal had been tampered with.

Upon questioning, Agrawal stated that he had been working part-time with the company for a year and used the laptop solely for company-related work.

Laptop used for unauthorised purposes

It was also discovered that, in violation of company policy, the laptop was also used for unauthorised purposes. The FIR states that Rahul Agrawal is suspected of being involved in this crime, possibly in collusion with others.

Police have registered a case against Rahul Agrawal and others under sections 66, 43, 66(C), and 66(D) of the Information Technology Act, as well as sections 303, 316(4), 318(4), and 319(2) of the BNS Act.

An officer stated that further investigation into the matter is underway and more information is expected to emerge as the investigation progresses. Cybercrime remains one of the most challenging issues these days.

In the past few years, many people have fallen victim to it and lost their hard-earned money. However, due to the tireless efforts of the authorities, many cases have also been solved, and large sums of stolen money have been recovered.

Updated on:

31 Jul 2025 08:53 am

Published on:

31 Jul 2025 08:43 am

Bengaluru Company Defrauded of Rs 378 Crore by Part-Time Employee
