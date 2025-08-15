Cylinder Blast in Bengaluru Kills Child, Injures Dozens

Blast in Bangalore: A tragic incident occurred in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, on Independence Day. A suspected cylinder explosion in the Chinnayanapalya area near Wilson Garden on Friday morning shook the entire region. Eight-year-old Mubarak died in this devastating blast, while more than 12 people were seriously injured.
According to preliminary investigations, the explosion occurred in a house in the narrow lanes of Chinnayanapalya, under the Adugodi police station. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof and walls of the first floor of the affected house collapsed. 8 to 10 nearby houses were also severely damaged, with roofs and walls of several buildings being destroyed. According to locals, most residents were out attending Independence Day events at the time of the incident, which resulted in a relatively lower number of casualties.
The Adugodi police and fire department received an emergency call at 8:23 am, after which two fire engines immediately reached the scene. Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams were engaged in debris removal and relief operations. The injured were immediately admitted to Sanjay Gandhi and Jayanagar General Hospitals, where the condition of two people is reported to be critical. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima and other senior officers arrived at the scene to assess the situation. A gas cylinder leak is being considered as the initial cause of the explosion, but other possible causes are also being investigated.
Local residents said that the sound of the explosion was so loud that tremors were felt in the surrounding area. The deceased child's father was out hoisting the national flag at the time, while his mother and sister were also injured. An eyewitness said, “We heard a loud bang and when we came out, there was a cloud of dust and debris. It was a very sad sight.”