Cylinder Blast in Bengaluru Kills Child, Injures Dozens

The Adugodi police and fire department received an emergency call at 8:23 am, after which two fire engines immediately reached the scene. Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams were engaged in debris removal and relief operations. The injured were immediately admitted to Sanjay Gandhi and Jayanagar General Hospitals, where the condition of two people is reported to be critical. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sara Fatima and other senior officers arrived at the scene to assess the situation. A gas cylinder leak is being considered as the initial cause of the explosion, but other possible causes are also being investigated.