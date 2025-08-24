Bengaluru Police Seize 'Water Ganja' Smuggling Ring on Rajdhani Express

The Rajdhani Express, one of India's most prestigious trains, has once again become a target for smugglers. In a joint operation by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), a large consignment of hydroponic cannabis (cannabis grown in water) was seized at Bhopal railway station. The consignment is estimated to be worth approximately ₹24.18 crore.
Under DRI's special operation ‘Operation Weed Out’, raids were conducted at Bengaluru and Bhopal railway stations on 19 and 20 August. During this operation, over 24 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis was recovered from a Delhi-bound train, part of the Rajdhani Express. The cannabis is valued at approximately ₹1 crore per kilogram.
Investigations revealed that the smuggling network is international in scope. The DRI arrested a person in Bengaluru who had returned from Thailand, seizing 18 kilograms of cannabis from a hotel. Interrogation revealed that the entire network was operating from Delhi. Subsequently, a person was arrested in Delhi with ₹1.02 crore in cash, who is believed to be the mastermind behind the smuggling operation. Six people have been detained so far in this case.
Hydroponic cannabis is grown in water using a special technique, making it more potent and expensive than regular cannabis. This smuggling case raises questions about railway security arrangements.
This incident has alerted railway passengers and railway officials. The DRI and RPF are now intensifying their investigation to track down other members of this network. Authorities have appealed to passengers to keep an eye out for suspicious activities on the train and report them immediately.
In this operation at Bhopal Junction, two passengers who were transporting the consignment to Delhi were detained. A DRI official stated that the smugglers chose a VIP train like the Rajdhani Express for smuggling, believing they could evade scrutiny despite its tight security.
This incident also raises questions about the functioning of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Experts believe that better coordination between the RPF and GRP is needed to prevent such incidents.
The police and DRI are conducting a thorough investigation into this case to fully expose the smuggling network. Plans are also underway to increase surveillance at railway stations and tighten checks on trains.