Bengaluru Police Seize 'Water Ganja' Smuggling Ring on Rajdhani Express

In this operation at Bhopal Junction, two passengers who were transporting the consignment to Delhi were detained. A DRI official stated that the smugglers chose a VIP train like the Rajdhani Express for smuggling, believing they could evade scrutiny despite its tight security.

This incident also raises questions about the functioning of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Experts believe that better coordination between the RPF and GRP is needed to prevent such incidents.