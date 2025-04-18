Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Enter UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

PM Modi says, “A proud moment for every Indian” On Friday, Prime Minister Modi wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. This is a proud moment for every Indian.” He further stated that the Gita and Natyashastra have for centuries guided human civilisation, consciousness, and cultural development. Their teachings continue to inspire people worldwide.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also described this achievement as historic. He said, "This global recognition of India's cultural heritage is extremely honourable. Now, 14 Indian records are registered in UNESCO's Memory of the World Register." He added that the Gita and Natyashastra are not merely texts but pillars of Indian philosophy, artistry, and civilization.

Among the other 74 collections included in UNESCO’s list are historical documents such as those related to slavery, significant historical women, the Geneva Conventions (1864–1949), and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 14 of these collections have been recognised as scientific documentary heritage.

This decision not only gives a new identity to India’s cultural heritage but will also serve as a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.