Bhagavad Gita and Natyashastra Enter UNESCO's Memory of the World Register

The Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been inscribed on UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. Prime Minister Modi stated that this is a moment of pride for every Indian.

Apr 18, 2025 / 03:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Bhagavad Gita, Natyashastra added to UNESCO’s Memory of World Register: The Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been included in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to this news, calling it a proud moment for every Indian. UNESCO added these two important texts among 74 new entries to the register on Thursday. With this addition, the register now contains a total of 570 collections.

PM Modi says, “A proud moment for every Indian”

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi wrote on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter): “The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. This is a proud moment for every Indian.” He further stated that the Gita and Natyashastra have for centuries guided human civilisation, consciousness, and cultural development. Their teachings continue to inspire people worldwide.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2025

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat calls it a historic achievement

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, also described this achievement as historic. He said, “This global recognition of India’s cultural heritage is extremely honourable. Now, 14 Indian records are registered in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register.” He added that the Gita and Natyashastra are not merely texts but pillars of Indian philosophy, artistry, and civilization.
Among the other 74 collections included in UNESCO’s list are historical documents such as those related to slavery, significant historical women, the Geneva Conventions (1864–1949), and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. 14 of these collections have been recognised as scientific documentary heritage.
This decision not only gives a new identity to India’s cultural heritage but will also serve as a source of pride and inspiration for future generations.

