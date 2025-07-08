Bharat Bandh 9 July: 250 Million Workers to Strike

This strike is primarily aimed at demanding the repeal of four new labour codes, which the unions have described as crushing the rights of workers. Further demands include the restoration of the old pension scheme, a minimum wage of ₹26,000, an end to contract jobs, a halt to the privatisation of government departments, and unemployment allowance. The unions allege that the government has provided ₹17 lakh crore in relief to capitalists while ignoring the problems of labourers and farmers.