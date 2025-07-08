8 July 2025,

National News

Bharat Bandh 9 July: 250 Million Workers to Strike

Over 250 million employees and labourers across India will participate in a nationwide strike on 9 July. This strike has been called by 10 central trade unions and their affiliated organisations.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

Bharat Bandh (प्रतीकात्मक फोटो)

On 9 July, over 25 crore employees and labourers across India will participate in a nationwide strike against the central government's anti-labour, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies. This strike has been called by 10 central trade unions and their affiliated organisations, including the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), CITU, INTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPFA, UTUC, and others. The strike also enjoys the support of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and agricultural workers' unions.

Strike Demands

This strike is primarily aimed at demanding the repeal of four new labour codes, which the unions have described as crushing the rights of workers. Further demands include the restoration of the old pension scheme, a minimum wage of ₹26,000, an end to contract jobs, a halt to the privatisation of government departments, and unemployment allowance. The unions allege that the government has provided ₹17 lakh crore in relief to capitalists while ignoring the problems of labourers and farmers.

Major Services to be Affected

The strike is likely to disrupt operations in several sectors, including banking, postal services, coal mining, transport, construction, and healthcare. Notably, 27 lakh employees in the power sector will participate in the strike in protest against the privatisation of two major power distribution companies (PVVNL and DVVNL) in Uttar Pradesh, potentially affecting power supply.

Bihar Bandh

In Bihar, the Mahagathbandhan parties have called for a chakka jam (road blockade) in support of the strike, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also expected to participate. Separately, Pappu Yadav has announced a Bihar bandh over the issue of voter list revision.

Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are underway across the country to make the strike historic. Public meetings and awareness campaigns have been ongoing since 30 June. On 8 July, torch processions, candle marches, and motorcycle rallies will be held in several states, including Chhattisgarh.

Leaders' Appeals

Subhash Lamba, President of the All India State Government Employees Federation, stated, "This strike is against the labour codes, which are considered documents of the enslavement of labourers and employees." CITU leader Sukhbir Singh termed it "historic," saying it would symbolise unity against the government's anti-people policies.

Potential Economic Losses

The strike is expected to cause economic losses of crores of rupees. Trade unions have appealed to the government for negotiations on their demands, but have yet to receive a positive response. This strike highlights not only the concerns of workers but also those of farmers and the general public. The nationwide impact of this bandh is expected to be widespread.

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 11:08 am

English News / National News / Bharat Bandh 9 July: 250 Million Workers to Strike
