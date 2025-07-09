Bharat Bandh: Arson reported, Kolkata bus drivers seen wearing helmets

Bharat Bandh Today: A nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, is being observed on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. Ten central trade unions and their affiliated organisations called for the strike to protest against the government's alleged 'anti-labour, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate' policies. The strike involved an estimated 25 crore employees and impacted key sectors including banking, postal services, insurance, transportation, industry, coal mining, and construction.
A tense atmosphere prevailed in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, during the bandh. Supporters gathered at key locations, staging protests at the bus stand, post office, and other important areas. Attempts to disrupt bus services led to heightened tension before police intervened, detaining seven protesters and taking them to the Kotwali police station.
In Bihar, members of the RJD's student wing blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.
A heavy police presence was deployed near the Jadavpur 8B bus stand in Kolkata. Despite the Bharat Bandh, private and government buses continued to operate, with drivers wearing helmets for safety. The bandh, called by 10 central trade unions, alleges that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. The strike potentially affected government public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining, and industrial production.
A bus driver in Jadavpur stated, "These people are right (referring to the Bharat Bandh), but we have to work. We are workers, so we support the bandh. We are wearing helmets for safety, just in case."
Ignoring police presence, members of Left parties' unions entered Jadavpur railway station and blocked the tracks to protest against the central government's "pro-corporate" policies. The trade unions alleged that the central government is implementing reforms that weaken workers' rights.
Kolkata Police attempted to extinguish a fire set by unions affiliated with the Left parties, which were participating in the Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions. The unions allege that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights.
In Siliguri, West Bengal, state-run bus drivers wore helmets as a precaution due to the Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions protesting the central government's policies.
In Patna, Bihar, Congress workers blocked railway tracks at Sachiwalay Halt railway station to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections.
Despite the Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions, alleging the central government of pushing "pro-corporate" policies, bus services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, continued to operate normally.