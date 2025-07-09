9 July 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Bharat Bandh: Arson reported, Kolkata bus drivers seen wearing helmets

Kolkata: A heavy police presence has been deployed near Jadavpur 8B bus stand in Kolkata today. Despite the Bharat Bandh, private and government buses are operating in Jadavpur. Bus drivers are wearing helmets for safety.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Bharat Bandh 2025

Bharat Bandh Today: A nationwide strike, Bharat Bandh, is being observed on Wednesday, 9 July 2025. Ten central trade unions and their affiliated organisations called for the strike to protest against the government's alleged 'anti-labour, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate' policies. The strike involved an estimated 25 crore employees and impacted key sectors including banking, postal services, insurance, transportation, industry, coal mining, and construction.

Seven Protesters Detained in Jalpaiguri

A tense atmosphere prevailed in Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, during the bandh. Supporters gathered at key locations, staging protests at the bus stand, post office, and other important areas. Attempts to disrupt bus services led to heightened tension before police intervened, detaining seven protesters and taking them to the Kotwali police station.

Train Blocked in Bihar

In Bihar, members of the RJD's student wing blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station in support of the Bharat Bandh called by the joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.

Bus Drivers Wear Helmets in Kolkata

A heavy police presence was deployed near the Jadavpur 8B bus stand in Kolkata. Despite the Bharat Bandh, private and government buses continued to operate, with drivers wearing helmets for safety. The bandh, called by 10 central trade unions, alleges that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights. The strike potentially affected government public transport, government offices, public sector units, banking and insurance services, postal operations, coal mining, and industrial production.

Helmets Worn for Safety

A bus driver in Jadavpur stated, "These people are right (referring to the Bharat Bandh), but we have to work. We are workers, so we support the bandh. We are wearing helmets for safety, just in case."

Left Parties Block Railway Tracks

Ignoring police presence, members of Left parties' unions entered Jadavpur railway station and blocked the tracks to protest against the central government's "pro-corporate" policies. The trade unions alleged that the central government is implementing reforms that weaken workers' rights.

Protesters Set Fire to Roads

Kolkata Police attempted to extinguish a fire set by unions affiliated with the Left parties, which were participating in the Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions. The unions allege that the central government is pushing economic reforms that weaken workers' rights.

Impact of Bharat Bandh in Siliguri

In Siliguri, West Bengal, state-run bus drivers wore helmets as a precaution due to the Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions protesting the central government's policies.

Railway Tracks Blocked in Patna

In Patna, Bihar, Congress workers blocked railway tracks at Sachiwalay Halt railway station to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar ahead of the 2025 state assembly elections.

Situation in Tamil Nadu

Despite the Bharat Bandh called by central trade unions, alleging the central government of pushing "pro-corporate" policies, bus services in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, continued to operate normally.

Published on:

09 Jul 2025 10:25 am

English News / National News / Bharat Bandh: Arson reported, Kolkata bus drivers seen wearing helmets
