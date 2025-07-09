Bharat Bandh Today: Over 25 Crore Workers on Strike, Know What Will Be Affected

Bharat Bandh 2025: In protest against the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies”, a nationwide Bharat Bandh is being held today, Wednesday (9 July). Called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, the strike has seen participation from nearly 25 crore workers and rural labourers across sectors, including banking, transport, postal services, coal mining, construction, and electricity. The strike is also supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, agricultural labour unions and other regional organisations.
In Bihar, members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) student wing blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.
During this Bharat Bandh, schools, colleges, and private offices are likely to remain open. However, disruptions in banking, transport, and postal services may affect daily life. It is advisable to check your route status before travelling today.
More than 2.7 million employees from the power sector are participating in the strike, potentially disrupting power supply in several states. While railway unions haven't formally announced participation, the strike may indirectly impact train services, potentially causing delays or overcrowding at platforms on certain routes.
The Kerala government stated that KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses will operate normally. However, trade unions claim that strike notice has been given and KSRTC employees will participate in the Bharat Bandh.
Trade unions allege that the central government is weakening workers' rights through privatisation of public sectors, expansion of contract jobs, unemployment, and changes in labour laws. The Bharat Bandh is a means to voice their concerns to the government.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and agricultural labour unions have supported the strike. A strategy of widespread demonstrations, processions, and road blockades has been planned in rural areas with the cooperation of farmers and rural labourers.