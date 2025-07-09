9 July 2025,

National News

Bharat Bandh Today: Over 25 Crore Workers on Strike, Know What Will Be Affected

Bharat Bandh 2025: A nationwide strike, called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, is underway. Approximately 25 crore employees and rural labourers are participating.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 09, 2025

Bharat Bandh 2025: In protest against the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies”, a nationwide Bharat Bandh is being held today, Wednesday (9 July). Called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, the strike has seen participation from nearly 25 crore workers and rural labourers across sectors, including banking, transport, postal services, coal mining, construction, and electricity. The strike is also supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, agricultural labour unions and other regional organisations.

Trains Halted in Bihar

In Bihar, members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) student wing blocked railway tracks at Jehanabad railway station in support of the ‘Bharat Bandh’ called by the joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliates.

What's Open and What's Closed?

During this Bharat Bandh, schools, colleges, and private offices are likely to remain open. However, disruptions in banking, transport, and postal services may affect daily life. It is advisable to check your route status before travelling today.

Over 2.7 Million Employees from the Power Sector Participate in the Strike

More than 2.7 million employees from the power sector are participating in the strike, potentially disrupting power supply in several states. While railway unions haven't formally announced participation, the strike may indirectly impact train services, potentially causing delays or overcrowding at platforms on certain routes.

Uncertainty Regarding the Strike in Kerala

The Kerala government stated that KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) buses will operate normally. However, trade unions claim that strike notice has been given and KSRTC employees will participate in the Bharat Bandh.

What the Unions Say

Trade unions allege that the central government is weakening workers' rights through privatisation of public sectors, expansion of contract jobs, unemployment, and changes in labour laws. The Bharat Bandh is a means to voice their concerns to the government.

Support from Farmers and Rural Organisations

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and agricultural labour unions have supported the strike. A strategy of widespread demonstrations, processions, and road blockades has been planned in rural areas with the cooperation of farmers and rural labourers.

10 Key Demands of the Bharat Bandh Protestors

  • Withdrawal of the four labour codes.
  • Job creation for youth and filling of government vacancies.
  • Guarantee of a minimum monthly wage of ₹26,000.
  • Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
  • Guarantee of an 8-hour workday.
  • Extension of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) to urban areas.
  • Cancellation of the Agnipath scheme.
  • Protection of the right to strike and form unions.
  • Strengthening of public services such as health and education.
  • Stopping privatisation policies.

Major Organisations Involved in the Strike (Bharat Bandh 9 July 2025)

  • All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)
  • Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)
  • Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)
  • Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA)
  • All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)
  • Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)
  • Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)
  • All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)
  • United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

