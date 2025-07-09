Bharat Bandh Today: Over 25 Crore Workers on Strike, Know What Will Be Affected

Bharat Bandh 2025: In protest against the central government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer and pro-corporate policies”, a nationwide Bharat Bandh is being held today, Wednesday (9 July). Called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, the strike has seen participation from nearly 25 crore workers and rural labourers across sectors, including banking, transport, postal services, coal mining, construction, and electricity. The strike is also supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, agricultural labour unions and other regional organisations.