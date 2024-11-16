scriptBhopal: 7.5 Lakh Employees, 4.5 Lakh Pensioners Set for Rs 5 Lakh Bonanza | Latest News | Patrika News
Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Employees, 4.5 Lakh Pensioners Set for Rs 5 Lakh Bonanza

Good news: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of Madhya Pradesh is preparing to give another big gift to government employees after DA.

BhopalNov 16, 2024 / 01:30 pm

Patrika Desk

Madhya Pradesh has good news for around 7.5 lakh government employees and 4.5 lakh pensioners. The Mohan Yadav government is soon going to provide the benefit of Ayushman Yojana to government employees and pensioners. In this regard, officials have sent a proposal to the government, which will be sent to the cabinet after approval from the Chief Secretary. It is worth noting that employee organisations have been demanding the benefit of Ayushman Yojana for government employees for a long time.
It is expected that in the next cabinet meeting, the proposal to provide the benefit of Ayushman Yojana to government employees and pensioners will be approved, and the government may give this gift to employees and pensioners before the new year. It is being told that a proposal has been prepared to provide the benefit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana to third, fourth, and permanent employees of the state. As soon as the government gives the green signal, it will be implemented in Madhya Pradesh. With this, around 12 lakh government employees and pensioners in the state will be able to get free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh in any hospital.

Current system for medical treatment

Currently, in Madhya Pradesh, government employees who fall ill get the facility of medical reimbursement. Under this, when a government employee falls ill and gets admitted to a private hospital, the hospital expenses are borne by the government. However, this process is very long. The employee first has to get approval from the health department committee and often has to wait a long time to get the expenses reimbursed. Dr. Yogesh Bharsat, CEO of Ayushman Yojana, said that preparations are being made to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to government employees under Ayushman Yojana. The proposal has been sent to the government, and as soon as it is approved, it will be implemented.

