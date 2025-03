It is known that the central government has included the twelve cleanest cities in the Swachh Bharat competition super league. This year, cities have to showcase their preparations based on a 12,500-point format. The most significant focus is on the RRR formula. Cities have to prepare models for reducing waste, recycling waste, and making waste reusable. Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a 12,500-point format has been set for the Swachhta Survekshan 2025.

Presentation on the RRR Formula In this regard, Municipal Commissioner Harendra Narayan said that Bhopal and other major cities of the state have to give a presentation on the RRR formula in Jaipur. In the three-day event, cities will share each other’s work.