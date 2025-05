Abrar and Nabil made videos On Wednesday, Farhan was produced in court via video conferencing. He has been sent to jail. Now, the Ashok Garden police will take him on a 5-day remand in another case related to this. Meanwhile, the investigation has revealed that Farhan was planning to sell videos of the victims on pornographic websites. Evidence of him searching for several porn sites has been found on his phone. Abrar and Nabil, who are absconding, used to make videos in their room and then save them on their laptop.

Farhan raped 7 young women ● Police have found several videos on the accused’s mobiles. Seven videos show Farhan committing the crime. ● During their escape, Ali and Sahil deleted several videos from their mobiles. The police are also recovering data from the mobiles of other accused.

● The Ashok Garden police took accused Ali to the places where the victims were exploited. They also seized the bike on which he took a victim.