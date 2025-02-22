Bhopal on High Alert as PM Modi's Route Secured for GIS Summit

Robust security arrangements are in place for this 15-km route. The area will be a no-fly zone, with drones banned. Thousands of residents in hundreds of houses, hotels, and guesthouses along the route have undergone verification to prevent any security lapses. People are being instructed not to loiter or cause any obstruction. Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed and to remain indoors while the PM’s motorcade passes.

PM Modi’s Convoy to Traverse Five Police Station Areas PM Modi’s convoy will pass through five police station areas: Koh-e-Fiza, Gandhi Nagar, Talaiya, Shyamla Hills, and Arera Hills. The longest stretch will be within the Koh-e-Fiza police station area. This will be the first time PM Modi will be in Bhopal for 24 hours. After laying the foundation stone of a cancer hospital in Bageshwar Dham on 22 February, he will arrive in Bhopal and spend the night in the President’s Suite at Raj Bhavan.

Extensive Verification Underway The proposed route for the PM’s convoy is from Airport Road via Lal Ghati and VIP Road to the Raja Bhoj statue. Hundreds of houses, hotels, guesthouses, and businesses line these roads. As a security measure, information is being gathered about residents within 50 metres of the main route. Police verification of these residents is underway. Families are being instructed to keep their windows and doors closed and refrain from looking out when the PM’s convoy passes. They are also asked to immediately inform the police of any visitors.

Police Personnel to Monitor Police personnel will be deployed on all high-rise buildings along the 15-kilometre route, using binoculars to monitor activity. Drone flights are prohibited for 48 hours along the entire route. Three-Tier Security System A three-tier security system will be in place for PM Modi and other VIPs. The first layer will comprise SPG commandos, the second layer IPS officers, and the third layer police personnel. Around 5,500 police personnel, including 25 IPS officers, will be deployed for security during the event. ADG-level officers will oversee the security arrangements.

Besides PM Modi, around two dozen diplomats and over a dozen industrialists from various countries are expected to visit Bhopal. Therefore, Bhopal is under tight security.