Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured.

Shock and Anger in the Area after the Accident After the accident, a wave of shock and anger spread in the area. Local administration and police reached the spot and are investigating the matter, while also helping the injured. This incident occurred during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan, when devotees were on their way to worship Lord Shiva.

High-Speed Truck Rams into Devotees’ Group According to the information received, all the Kanwariyas were going from SultanGanj to Gauranath Mahadev temple with the holy water of the Ganges, when the accident occurred. The high-speed truck suddenly rammed into the group of devotees, resulting in the death of five Kanwariyas on the spot and injuring more than 20 people.