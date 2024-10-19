scriptBig Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured. | Big Accident: High-speed truck mows down Kanwariyas, five dead, 20 injured. | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Big Accident: A tragic accident occurred in the Fulidumar police station area of Banka district in Bihar, when a high-speed truck ploughed into a group of Kanwariyas.

GayaOct 19, 2024 / 09:15 am

Patrika Desk

A tragic accident occurred in the Fulidumar police station area of Banka district in Bihar, when a high-speed truck ploughed into a group of Kanwariyas. In this incident, five Kanwariyas died on the spot, while more than 20 devotees were seriously injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Shock and Anger in the Area after the Accident

After the accident, a wave of shock and anger spread in the area. Local administration and police reached the spot and are investigating the matter, while also helping the injured. This incident occurred during the Kanwar Yatra in the month of Sawan, when devotees were on their way to worship Lord Shiva.

High-Speed Truck Rams into Devotees’ Group

According to the information received, all the Kanwariyas were going from SultanGanj to Gauranath Mahadev temple with the holy water of the Ganges, when the accident occurred. The high-speed truck suddenly rammed into the group of devotees, resulting in the death of five Kanwariyas on the spot and injuring more than 20 people.

Truck Driver Flees the Scene, Search On

After the accident, the truck driver fled the scene. The police are now searching for the truck driver and have started investigating the incident. The local administration has shown promptness in sending the injured to the hospital and controlling the situation.

