Big Accident: Painful Incident Occurs Before Bhai Dooj, Speeding Bolero Crushes 6, 5 Dead

Maharashtra Accident: A severe road accident has occurred in Maharashtra, resulting in the deaths of 5 people.

MumbaiNov 03, 2024 / 04:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Maharashtra Accident

File Photo

Maharashtra is celebrating Bhai Dooj with great enthusiasm today (3 November). Meanwhile, a painful incident has occurred in Nandurbar, resulting in the deaths of at least 5 people. This has led to mourning in the families of the victims.
According to the information received, a horrific road accident occurred near Pimpalod village in Nandurbar taluka. In this accident, 5 people died on the spot, and one person was critically injured. A speeding Bolero jeep collided with three bikes parked on the roadside, crushing many people.
The accident occurred around 8 pm on Saturday. Initial information suggests that the accident occurred due to the Bolero driver losing control of the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to Nandurbar District Hospital for treatment.
It is reported that the accident occurred on the Nandurbar-Dhanora road near Loy Pimpalod village around 8 pm. Eyewitnesses said that a motorcycle had broken down, and two other motorcycles had stopped to help. It was quite dark at the time. Meanwhile, a Bolero was speeding from Nandurbar to Dhanora, and the driver allegedly lost control and collided with the three bikes parked on the roadside. The Bolero also overturned after hitting the bikes.
As soon as the police received information about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took the victims to the government hospital. After the investigation, doctors declared Yogesh Kalusinh Naike, Rahul Dharmendra Valvi, Anil Sonya More, Chetan Sunil Naike, and Shrikrishna Lal Singh Thakur dead. One person is critically injured and has been admitted to Nandurbar District Hospital. Meanwhile, the relatives of the victims who reached the hospital are in a state of shock, and mourning has spread in the victims’ village.

