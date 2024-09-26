scriptWhat’s Happening in the BJP! Some are Leaving the Party, While Others are Showing Anger | Latest News | Patrika News
What’s Happening in the BJP! Some are Leaving the Party, While Others are Showing Anger

Haryana BJP: Chaos has erupted in the Haryana BJP after the release of the first list. Ticket seekers who didn’t make the cut are either leaving the party or expressing their discontent within the party.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:04 am

Patrika Desk

The political heat in Haryana has intensified after the release of the BJP’s first list. In the last 24 hours, over 20 senior leaders have distanced themselves from the party, while those who have been denied tickets are now showing anger. Haryana OBC Morcha leader and former minister Karna Dev Kamboj refused to shake hands with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini during a meeting, in front of several other party members. Meanwhile, a former BJP MLA broke down in tears during an interview when asked about not getting a ticket.

Refused to Shake Hands with the Chief Minister

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had come to talk to former minister Karna Dev Kamboj, who was upset about being left out of the party’s candidate list. Kamboj nodded to everyone in the party line, but when the Chief Minister extended his hand for a handshake, Kamboj looked away, pulled back his hand, and walked away. Saini tried to hold his hand, but Kamboj refused.
Not only that, but Kamboj also resigned from his post as the chief of the Haryana BJP’s OBC Morcha. He said, “Maybe the BJP doesn’t need loyalists anymore.” He expressed his disappointment, saying that the party is giving tickets to those who joined just a day ago while ignoring those who have served the party for years.

MLA Breaks Down in Tears During Interview

During an interview, MLA Shashi Ranjan Parmar broke down in tears when asked about his name being left out of the candidate list. Parmar was seeking a ticket from Bhiwani and Tosham in Haryana. The leader said, “I thought my name would be in the list…” Before he could finish, he started crying. The interviewer tried to console him, saying that the party would recognize his worth and his constituency, but the former MLA continued to sob.

MLA Breaks Down in Tears During Meeting with Supporters

In another video, senior BJP leader Kavita Jain broke down in tears during a meeting with her supporters in Sonipat, after her name was removed from the candidate list. “I haven’t seen my daughter for two years, who lives in a hostel. I’ve been working hard for the party for the last five years. She asked me to come home, and I told her not to come before the election,” she said, wiping away her tears.
“We’re not upset with the party’s actions, but we’re hurt by the party’s attitude towards us. If the organization had told us not to contest the election and only work for the party, we would have followed the instructions,” she said, addressing other party workers.
Overall, the biggest challenge for the BJP before the election is to control the damage. If the BJP fails to do so, it may face huge challenges in the election, making it difficult to overcome.

