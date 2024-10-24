scriptBig Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Big Gift from Railways before Diwali, Trains will Run on these Routes in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh

The Modi government has announced new rail lines in both states, which will increase connectivity.

New DelhiOct 24, 2024 / 09:24 pm

Patrika Desk

The Central Cabinet’s Economic Affairs Committee (CCEA) has approved two railway projects worth ₹6,798 crore. In a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was announced that these projects will be completed within five years, providing connectivity, making travel easier, reducing logistics costs, decreasing oil imports, and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. The approved projects include the doubling of the Naraktiganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections in Bihar, covering a distance of 256 km.

New Line between Errupalem and Namburu

The second project involves the construction of a new 57 km line between Errupalem and Namburu in Andhra Pradesh. These projects will create around 106 lakh direct employment opportunities. Eight districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Bihar will benefit from these projects, adding 313 km to Indian Railways’ existing network. According to the Cabinet, “These projects will improve logistics efficiency by connecting unconnected regions. The existing line capacity will increase, and the transportation network will expand, resulting in a more efficient supply chain and faster economic growth.”

Increased Connectivity in Bihar

The doubling of the Naraktiganj-Raxaul-Sitamarhi-Darbhanga and Sitamarhi-Muzaffarpur sections will increase connectivity for Nepal, Northeast India, and border areas. The movement of goods trains and passenger trains will also become easier, leading to social and economic development in the region. The multi-tracking project will increase connectivity for two important districts (Sitamarhi and Muzaffarpur), benefiting 388 villages and around 9 lakh people. The CCEA stated, “These routes are essential for the transportation of agricultural products, fertilizers, coal, iron ore, steel, cement, and other goods. The capacity increase will result in an additional 31 MTPA (million tons per annum) of freight traffic.”
Note that the Errupalem-Amaravati-Namburu rail line project passes through Andhra Pradesh’s NTR Vijayawada and Guntur districts and Telangana’s Khammam district. The new line project will provide connectivity to 168 villages and around 12 lakh people with nine new stations. The Cabinet said, “The new line will provide a direct connection to Andhra Pradesh’s proposed capital Amaravati and improve mobility for industries and the population, resulting in better efficiency and service reliability for Indian Railways.”

