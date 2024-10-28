Big Good News on DA, Dearness Allowance Increased

scriptBig Good News on DA, Dearness Allowance Increased | Latest News | Patrika News
Dearness Allowance Order: Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has given a gift to the state’s officials and employees before Diwali and Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

Madhya Pradesh has finally fulfilled the long-standing demand to increase the dearness allowance. Before Diwali and Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav gave a big gift to the state’s government employees and officials by announcing the dearness allowance. While talking to the media, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the state government has decided to increase the dearness allowance of all officials and employees.
1st November, the first day of the formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956, is a new province taking shape… In the meantime, we all continue our daily routine, serving the country and Madhya Pradesh, moving forward equally. On this basis, I want to congratulate all my officials and employees. You all have a special identity among the officials and employees of the entire country due to your hard work, positive thinking, and dedication. In this regard, the government also has the responsibility to take care of your interests.

Dearness Allowance to be Given from 1 January

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav informed that the state government had approved a 46% dearness allowance, which was effective from 1 July 2023. The arrear amount will be paid in installments. Now, all government servants will receive a 50% dearness allowance from 1 January 2024.

CM’s Appeal

Chief Minister Dr Yadav appealed, saying that we all should take care of ourselves and others during Diwali, and even the poorest person should feel joy… I wish you all a happy Diwali and best wishes.

