Big Good News on DA, Dearness Allowance Increased

1st November, the first day of the formation of Madhya Pradesh in 1956, is a new province taking shape… In the meantime, we all continue our daily routine, serving the country and Madhya Pradesh, moving forward equally. On this basis, I want to congratulate all my officials and employees. You all have a special identity among the officials and employees of the entire country due to your hard work, positive thinking, and dedication. In this regard, the government also has the responsibility to take care of your interests.

Dearness Allowance to be Given from 1 January Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav informed that the state government had approved a 46% dearness allowance, which was effective from 1 July 2023. The arrear amount will be paid in installments. Now, all government servants will receive a 50% dearness allowance from 1 January 2024.