Big News: Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Claims Infant's Life, Family Alleges Foul Play

The health department reported that the infant was brought to Bichhua hospital in a critical condition at 4:30 AM on October 30th. She was referred to the district hospital for consultation with a paediatrician. However, the family took her home and brought her back dead at 8:30 AM. The child had been suffering from a cold and cough for the past two to three days. Without any medical examination or consultation, the family purchased Kasamrit Syrup (Batch No. KMSL 2402), manufactured by Shivayu Company, from the private Kurathe Medical Store in Bichhua. They also obtained other medicinal powders.