National News

Big News: Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Claims Infant's Life, Family Alleges Foul Play

Chhindwara News: Family blames Ayurvedic cough syrup for the death of five-month-old Ruhi. Police took immediate action after a complaint.

2 min read
Google source verification

Chhindwara

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 31, 2025

cough syrup case ruhi minote death medical store sealed mp news

Cough syrup case: Ruhi Minote dies, medical store sealed (Photo: Social media)

Cough Syrup Case: In Chhindwara, a five-month-old infant, Ruhi Minote, daughter of Sandeep Minote, a resident of Bichhua, died on Thursday. Following her death, her family alleged that her demise was caused by a cough syrup purchased from a local medical store. The family has lodged a complaint with the Bichhua police station, leading to the sealing of the medical store. Meanwhile, a team from the health department has commenced an investigation into the matter.

Medical Store Provided Cough Syrup and Powders

Bichhua Station House Officer Ganesh Uike stated that on Tuesday morning, the infant's family brought her to the Bichhua hospital, where she was declared dead by doctors. The family's complaint detailed that on Monday, the child had a cold and cough. Consequently, they purchased cough syrup and some powders for her from the Kurathe Medical Store in Bichhua.

The child was administered the syrup and powders, after which her condition deteriorated. She passed away on Thursday morning at 8:30 AM. The family also complained about the lack of treatment and unavailability of doctors at the Bichhua Community Health Centre. The police have assured the family that action will be taken after a thorough investigation.

Post-mortem in Chaurai, Three-Member Investigation Team Formed

The health department reported that the infant was brought to Bichhua hospital in a critical condition at 4:30 AM on October 30th. She was referred to the district hospital for consultation with a paediatrician. However, the family took her home and brought her back dead at 8:30 AM. The child had been suffering from a cold and cough for the past two to three days. Without any medical examination or consultation, the family purchased Kasamrit Syrup (Batch No. KMSL 2402), manufactured by Shivayu Company, from the private Kurathe Medical Store in Bichhua. They also obtained other medicinal powders.

The family alleges that the child's death was a result of consuming these medicines. Following the police complaint, a post-mortem was conducted. An investigation team has been constituted, comprising the District Ayush Officer, Drug Inspector, and BMO Bichhua. The department has recommended action against the concerned medical store.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

31 Oct 2025 01:49 pm

English News / National News / Big News: Ayurvedic Cough Syrup Claims Infant's Life, Family Alleges Foul Play

