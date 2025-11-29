Sleeper Passengers Get Bedroll Set from 1 January for New Fee

Sleeper coach to get bedroll set (AI Image)
Indian Railways Sleeper Class Bedroll Service: Indian Railways is continuously taking new steps to enhance passenger convenience. In this regard, Southern Railway announced on Friday that passengers travelling in non-air-conditioned (non-AC) sleeper coaches will now be provided with bedsheets, pillows, and pillow covers at a nominal charge. Until now, this facility was only available in AC coaches, but now lakhs of non-AC passengers, especially those undertaking long-distance journeys during monsoon and winter, will be able to travel comfortably.
This facility will commence from January 1, 2026, and will be implemented in 10 major express trains of Southern Railway in the first phase.
This scheme has been introduced under the Railways' "New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme" (NINFRIS) launched in 2023-24. The pilot project had received tremendous appreciation from passengers. Now, a decision has been taken to implement it permanently. The entire work of bedroll procurement, machine washing, packing, loading, distribution, and storage will be outsourced, ensuring complete attention to hygiene and quality.
This service is expected to generate an additional revenue of approximately ₹28.27 lakh for the Chennai Division over the next three years. This initiative, which aims to increase both passenger convenience and railway revenue, is also being widely appreciated on social media. Many are calling it a "small step, big comfort."
