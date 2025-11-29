Sleeper Passengers Get Bedroll Set from 1 January for New Fee

Indian Railways Sleeper Class Bedroll Service: Indian Railways is continuously taking new steps to enhance passenger convenience. In this regard, Southern Railway announced on Friday that passengers travelling in non-air-conditioned (non-AC) sleeper coaches will now be provided with bedsheets, pillows, and pillow covers at a nominal charge. Until now, this facility was only available in AC coaches, but now lakhs of non-AC passengers, especially those undertaking long-distance journeys during monsoon and winter, will be able to travel comfortably.