Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

Preparations are complete for the second phase of voting in Bihar. The India-Nepal border has been sealed in view of security.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 10, 2025

अमित शाह ने लालू-राहुल पर साधा निशाना

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: IANS)

The second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. In light of this, several checkpoints along the India-Nepal border have been sealed for 72 hours prior to the polling.

Sanjay Kumar Pokharel, Assistant Chief District Officer of Mahottari, provided information regarding this matter. He stated, "For security reasons, we have prohibited crossing the border."

What did the official say?

The official further added, "All border checkpoints in the Mahottari district have been sealed. The border checkpoints were closed from 6 PM on Saturday. It is noteworthy that the election campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday."

Top leaders from the NDA and the Grand Alliance made significant efforts to woo voters ahead of the polling on November 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in Sasaram.

Amit Shah said – PM Modi will establish an ordnance factory in Bihar

During this address, he declared, "On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am stating that if terrorists fire bullets, we will respond to bullets with bullets." He further announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.

In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary spoke openly about the unity of the NDA. He said, "If the NDA returns to power in the state, Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister." He added, "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will continue to be so."

Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government. He again alleged 'vote theft' and urged the youth of Bihar to remain vigilant.

Gandhi stated, "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential. He said, "I want 'Made in Bihar' to be written on mobile phones instead of 'Made in China'."

Results will be declared on November 14

It is worth noting that the election campaign has now concluded, and Bihar stands at a crucial juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

The results will determine whether Bihar remains under the NDA's 'double engine' government or if the Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, makes a comeback. The newly emerged Jan Suraaj Party is also posing a tough challenge to both the NDA and the Grand Alliance.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

10 Nov 2025 09:36 am

English News / National News / Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Elections 2025: 40 seats in Tirhut, 24 in Seemanchal, and 26 in Magadh will decide who forms the government

Patna

Bihar Election: India-Nepal Border Sealed, Trains Also Suspended for 3 Days Amidst High Alert Before Bihar’s Second Phase Voting

Bihar News: भारत-नेपाल सीमा प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Patna

Bihar Election: Nitish Kumar pleased with record voting, vows to make Bihar a top state

Nitish Kumar
Patna

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

National News

Bihar Elections: PM Modi Takes a Dig, Says RJD-Congress Rift to Deepen After Results

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.