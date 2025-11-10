Bihar 2nd Phase Voting: India-Nepal Border Sealed for 72 Hours, Amit Shah Says 'If terrorists fire bullets…'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo: IANS)
The second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections is scheduled for Tuesday, November 11. In light of this, several checkpoints along the India-Nepal border have been sealed for 72 hours prior to the polling.
Sanjay Kumar Pokharel, Assistant Chief District Officer of Mahottari, provided information regarding this matter. He stated, "For security reasons, we have prohibited crossing the border."
The official further added, "All border checkpoints in the Mahottari district have been sealed. The border checkpoints were closed from 6 PM on Saturday. It is noteworthy that the election campaign for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on Sunday."
Top leaders from the NDA and the Grand Alliance made significant efforts to woo voters ahead of the polling on November 11. Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in Sasaram.
During this address, he declared, "On this sacred land of Shaktipeeth, I am stating that if terrorists fire bullets, we will respond to bullets with bullets." He further announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would establish an ordnance factory in the state.
In Patna, Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary spoke openly about the unity of the NDA. He said, "If the NDA returns to power in the state, Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Minister." He added, "Nitish Kumar is the Chief Minister today and will continue to be so."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP-led government. He again alleged 'vote theft' and urged the youth of Bihar to remain vigilant.
Gandhi stated, "Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Chief Election Commissioner are stealing votes." He also accused the Centre of neglecting Bihar's industrial potential. He said, "I want 'Made in Bihar' to be written on mobile phones instead of 'Made in China'."
It is worth noting that the election campaign has now concluded, and Bihar stands at a crucial juncture. The second phase of polling will take place on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.
The results will determine whether Bihar remains under the NDA's 'double engine' government or if the Grand Alliance, led by Tejashwi Yadav, makes a comeback. The newly emerged Jan Suraaj Party is also posing a tough challenge to both the NDA and the Grand Alliance.
