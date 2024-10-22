scriptBihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

Bihar Assembly By-election: The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified preparations for the by-elections to be held on four assembly seats in Bihar. In this sequence, the party has released a list of 40 star campaigners.

Oct 22, 2024

Patrika Desk

The Bharatiya Janata Party has intensified preparations for the by-elections to be held on four assembly seats in Bihar. BJP has released a list of 40-star campaigners. The list includes BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary, and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Apart from this, faces like Giriraj Singh, Nityanand Rai, Satish Chandra Dubey, and Dr. Raj Bhushan Nishad will also go among the people with their election strategies.

Giriraj Singh – Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

The list of star campaigners includes Vinod Tawde, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Bhikhubhai Dalsania, Deepak Prakash, Radha Mohan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Gopal Narayan Singh, Mangal Pandey, Rituraj Sinha, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Dr. Prem Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Amrendra Pratap Singh, Nitin Nabin, Tarakeshwar Prasad, Renu Devi, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Santosh Singh, Hari Sahani, Janak Chamar, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Neetish Mishra, Vivek Thakur, Sushil Singh, Dr. Dharmshila Gupta, Bheem Singh, Anil Sharma, Mithilesh Tiwari, Shivesh Ram, Rajesh Verma.

By-elections to be Held on Four Seats in Bihar

By-elections are being held on four assembly seats in Bihar. The BJP has fielded its candidates on two seats, Tarari and Ramgarh, and has extended its support to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, on the Imamganj seat and JDU candidate Manorama Devi on the Belagunj seat.

Nominations to be Filed till October 25

The last date for filing nominations for the by-elections is October 25, and candidates can withdraw their names till October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23.

