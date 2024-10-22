Bihar Assembly By-elections: BJP Releases List of Star Campaigners, Giriraj Singh- Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights

Giriraj Singh – Dilip Jaiswal Among 40 Heavyweights The list of star campaigners includes Vinod Tawde, Nagendra Nath Tripathi, Bhikhubhai Dalsania, Deepak Prakash, Radha Mohan Singh, Sanjay Jaiswal, Gopal Narayan Singh, Mangal Pandey, Rituraj Sinha, Rajeev Pratap Rudy, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Dr. Prem Kumar, Raj Kumar Singh, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Amrendra Pratap Singh, Nitin Nabin, Tarakeshwar Prasad, Renu Devi, Neeraj Kumar Bablu, Santosh Singh, Hari Sahani, Janak Chamar, Kedar Prasad Gupta, Neetish Mishra, Vivek Thakur, Sushil Singh, Dr. Dharmshila Gupta, Bheem Singh, Anil Sharma, Mithilesh Tiwari, Shivesh Ram, Rajesh Verma.

By-elections to be Held on Four Seats in Bihar By-elections are being held on four assembly seats in Bihar. The BJP has fielded its candidates on two seats, Tarari and Ramgarh, and has extended its support to Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, on the Imamganj seat and JDU candidate Manorama Devi on the Belagunj seat.