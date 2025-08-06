6 August 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Bihar Assembly Elections: Nitish Kumar’s Pre-Poll Announcements Target Key Voter Groups

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has made a significant announcement. He has approved the implementation of a domicile policy in teacher recruitment examinations, reserving more than 85% of seats for Bihar's native residents.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 06, 2025

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo - IANS)

With the Bihar Assembly elections approaching, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is actively campaigning, making significant announcements to garner public support. Recently, he announced free electricity up to 125 units for all households. Now, in a pre-election move, he has addressed three key constituencies simultaneously.

On Tuesday, the Nitish government approved the implementation of a domicile policy for teacher recruitment under the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE).

This will reserve over 85% of the seats for Bihar natives. The domicile policy will be applied to TRE-4, which is expected to recruit 1.10 lakh teachers later this year.

40% Seats Reserved for Students from Bihar

The notification states that 40% of the teaching positions will be reserved for candidates who have passed their 10th or 12th standard examinations from a Bihar school or college. This means that even Bihar residents who completed their secondary education outside the state will not be eligible for this reservation.

Additionally, separate reserved seats have been announced for candidates from Bihar's Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A quota of seats is also reserved for women from Bihar.

This announcement is seen as an attempt by CM Nitish to garner support from Bihar's youth. This follows a recent announcement aimed at women.

Women Also Benefit from New Policy

On July 8th, the NDA government announced a 35% reservation for women natives of Bihar in government jobs. While this reservation has been in place since 2016, previously, women from other states could also benefit. Now, only women from Bihar will be eligible.

This move by CM Nitish simultaneously targets two key demographics. These announcements could significantly impact RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (तेजस्वी यादव), who has been actively campaigning on employment issues. He may need to strategise to counter Nitish Kumar's pre-election initiatives.

Share the news:

Related Topics

politics

Published on:

06 Aug 2025 03:49 pm

English News / National News / Bihar Assembly Elections: Nitish Kumar’s Pre-Poll Announcements Target Key Voter Groups
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.