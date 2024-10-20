Bihar By-Poll 2024: Grand Alliance Announces Candidates for 4 Seats

Claims of Victory The Grand Alliance has also claimed victory on all four seats. Ajit Kumar, who has been made a candidate from Ramgarh, is the younger son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Similarly, Vishwanath Kumar Singh, who has been made a candidate from Belaganj, is the son of Surinder Yadav. Both have connections with RJD.

NDA has also announced its candidates It is worth mentioning that the NDA has also announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Bihar. Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has made his daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi a candidate from Imamganj. JDU has given a ticket to Manorama Devi from Belaganj. BJP candidates will be from Tarari and Ramgarh. BJP has given tickets to Vishal Prashant from Tarari and Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh.