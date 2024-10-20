scriptBihar By-Poll 2024: Grand Alliance Announces Candidates for 4 Seats | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar By-Poll 2024: Grand Alliance Announces Candidates for 4 Seats

Bihar By-Poll 2024: The Grand Alliance has announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Bihar where by-elections will be held. Out of the four seats, three have been given to RJD and one to CPI(ML).

PatnaOct 20, 2024 / 05:04 pm

Patrika Desk

The Grand Alliance has announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Bihar where by-elections will be held. Out of the four seats, three have been given to RJD (RJD) and one to CPI(ML). CPI(ML) candidate Raju Yadav from Tarari, RJD candidate Vishwanath Kumar Singh from Belaganj, RJD candidate Roushan Kumar Manjhi from Imamganj, and RJD candidate Ajit Kumar from Ramgarh have been given tickets. The names of the candidates were announced at a press conference at the RJD office. RJD state president Jagdanand Singh, Congress state president Dr. Akhilesh Singh, and VIP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Claims of Victory

The Grand Alliance has also claimed victory on all four seats. Ajit Kumar, who has been made a candidate from Ramgarh, is the younger son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Similarly, Vishwanath Kumar Singh, who has been made a candidate from Belaganj, is the son of Surinder Yadav. Both have connections with RJD.

NDA has also announced its candidates

It is worth mentioning that the NDA has also announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Bihar. Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has made his daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi a candidate from Imamganj. JDU has given a ticket to Manorama Devi from Belaganj. BJP candidates will be from Tarari and Ramgarh. BJP has given tickets to Vishal Prashant from Tarari and Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh.

Voting on November 13

It is worth mentioning that the MLAs and MPs from Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj have become MLAs and MPs, due to which by-elections are being held on these seats. The nomination process for these seats will be completed by October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28, and the names can be withdrawn by October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and counting will be done on November 23.

