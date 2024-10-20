Bihar By-Poll 2024: Grand Alliance Announces Candidates for 4 Seats

Claims of Victory The Grand Alliance has also claimed victory on all four seats. Ajit Kumar, who has been made a candidate from Ramgarh, is the younger son of RJD state president Jagdanand Singh. Similarly, Vishwanath Kumar Singh, who has been made a candidate from Belaganj, is the son of Surinder Yadav. Both have connections with RJD.
NDA has also announced its candidates It is worth mentioning that the NDA has also announced its candidates for the four assembly seats in Bihar. Hindustani Awam Morcha patron Jitan Ram Manjhi has made his daughter-in-law Deepa Manjhi a candidate from Imamganj. JDU has given a ticket to Manorama Devi from Belaganj. BJP candidates will be from Tarari and Ramgarh. BJP has given tickets to Vishal Prashant from Tarari and Ashok Kumar Singh from Ramgarh.
Voting on November 13 It is worth mentioning that the MLAs and MPs from Tarari, Ramgarh, Belaganj, and Imamganj have become MLAs and MPs, due to which by-elections are being held on these seats. The nomination process for these seats will be completed by October 25. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on October 28, and the names can be withdrawn by October 30. Voting will take place on November 13, and counting will be done on November 23.