Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar’s special gift to Bihar before Diwali, 22 agendas approved

Electricity supply to hilly villages through solar power Cabinet Secretary S. Siddharth informed that according to the decision, a plan will be implemented to supply electricity to these areas through wires, which will enable the supply of electricity to 21,644 households. He further stated, “The second agenda was related to the mining and geology department. Approval was given to the Bihar Mineral Court 2024 for the transportation and storage of minerals. Currently, the auction of sand and minerals is underway, and several improvements have been made under this new rule. This includes the determination of delay charges, which will be levied for delays in obtaining licenses. Additionally, penalties have been fixed for illegal mining, which will clarify the amount of fine to be imposed for each type of illegal mining.”

Time limit set for all procedures Cabinet Secretary S. Siddharth informed about the determination of time limits for all procedures, stating, “Time limits have been set for all procedures to ensure timely compliance. Other penalties include a fine of Rs 50,000 for not installing a signboard, Rs 50,000 for not sprinkling water, and Rs 50,000 for not making lighting arrangements. A fine of Rs 5,000 has been fixed for transporting small minerals without covering, and Rs 25,000 for larger vehicles. GPS devices have been made mandatory, and a fine of Rs 20,000 will be imposed on tractors and Rs 1 lakh on larger vehicles for not installing them.”