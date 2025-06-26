scriptBihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

A bus met with a horrific road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway. Two deaths have been confirmed in this accident, and more than 50 passengers have been injured.

BharatJun 26, 2025 / 09:47 am

Patrika Desk

Bus from Bihar to Delhi Overturns on Expressway (Representative image)

Bus Accident: A horrific road accident occurred this morning on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, where a double-decker bus travelling from Bihar to New Delhi veered off the road. Two passengers died at the scene, while over 50 others sustained injuries. The accident took place around 7:43 am in Etawah district. According to eyewitnesses, the bus was speeding, and the driver lost control, causing it to plunge into a ditch below the expressway. Passengers panicked, and people nearby rushed to help after hearing their screams.

Police Arrive at the Scene

Local police and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately after receiving reports of the accident. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. Seriously injured passengers were referred to Saifai Medical Institute, while others are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Exact Cause Unclear

According to police, there were approximately 65 passengers on board the bus. Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding and driver negligence were contributing factors. However, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause. The bus driver is reportedly absconding, and police teams have been formed to search for him.

Two Deaths Confirmed

SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar (आकाश तोमर), stated, “Two deaths have been confirmed in the accident. The injured have been admitted to hospital and their condition is being monitored. We are conducting a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident.”

