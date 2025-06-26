Bihar-Delhi Bus Overturns on Expressway, Two Dead, Over 50 Injured

Police Arrive at the Scene Local police and emergency services arrived at the scene immediately after receiving reports of the accident. The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals, with some reported to be in critical condition. Seriously injured passengers were referred to Saifai Medical Institute, while others are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Exact Cause Unclear According to police, there were approximately 65 passengers on board the bus. Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding and driver negligence were contributing factors. However, police have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause. The bus driver is reportedly absconding, and police teams have been formed to search for him.