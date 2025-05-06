Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

Head-on Collision Between Car and Tractor Katihar Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Sharma, confirmed the incident, stating that all passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony. The car contained ten male occupants, believed to be residents of Supaul district. All those killed were travelling in the SUV. The accident caused immediate chaos. Local residents informed the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Katihar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared eight dead.

8 Dead, 2 Injured The two injured individuals remain hospitalised in critical condition. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have begun the process of identifying the deceased. Preliminary investigations suggest the tractor driver may have been driving recklessly, leading to the collision; however, a detailed investigation is underway.