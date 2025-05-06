Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

Head-on Collision Between Car and Tractor Katihar Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Sharma, confirmed the incident, stating that all passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony. The car contained ten male occupants, believed to be residents of Supaul district. All those killed were travelling in the SUV. The accident caused immediate chaos. Local residents informed the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Katihar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared eight dead.
8 Dead, 2 Injured The two injured individuals remain hospitalised in critical condition. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have begun the process of identifying the deceased. Preliminary investigations suggest the tractor driver may have been driving recklessly, leading to the collision; however, a detailed investigation is underway.
Investigation Underway This accident once again highlights the dangers of road safety issues and reckless driving in the state. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident and are searching for the tractor driver, who is reported to have fled the scene. The local administration has assured all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.