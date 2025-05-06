scriptBihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Bihar: Eight Killed in Katihar Road Accident

Bihar Accident: Eight people died in a collision between a car and a tractor in Katihar.

PatnaMay 06, 2025 / 09:02 am

Patrika Desk

Horrific Accident
A devastating road accident occurred in Katihar district, Bihar, in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, resulting in the immediate death of eight people and leaving two others critically injured. The accident took place near the Sameli block office on NH-31 when an SUV collided head-on with a tractor.

Head-on Collision Between Car and Tractor

Katihar Superintendent of Police, Vaibhav Sharma, confirmed the incident, stating that all passengers were returning from a wedding ceremony. The car contained ten male occupants, believed to be residents of Supaul district. All those killed were travelling in the SUV. The accident caused immediate chaos. Local residents informed the police, who promptly arrived at the scene and transported the injured to Katihar Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared eight dead.

8 Dead, 2 Injured

The two injured individuals remain hospitalised in critical condition. Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations and have begun the process of identifying the deceased. Preliminary investigations suggest the tractor driver may have been driving recklessly, leading to the collision; however, a detailed investigation is underway.

Investigation Underway

This accident once again highlights the dangers of road safety issues and reckless driving in the state. Police have launched a thorough investigation into the causes of the accident and are searching for the tractor driver, who is reported to have fled the scene. The local administration has assured all possible assistance to the families of the deceased.

