National News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says ‘First vote, then refreshment’

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi and JP Nadda appealed to people to vote through tweets. Nitin Naveen, candidate and minister from Bankipur seat, said that Rahul Gandhi has accepted defeat.

2 min read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

PM Modi during Bihar election. (Photo: IANS)

Bihar Assembly Elections: The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections has begun. PM Modi has appealed to the people to vote through a tweet. PM Modi said, "Today is the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. My appeal to all the voters in this phase of the Assembly elections is to vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young friends in the state who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshments!"

Vote in Maximum Numbers

The BJP President wrote, "On the holy land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, Bihar, I appeal to all the voters and our young friends voting today for the first phase of the Assembly elections to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting in maximum numbers. This election is an election to bring stability to Bihar and to rapidly advance Bihar on the path of development. It is the important responsibility of every resident of the state to maintain the high speed of development continuously."

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's Fate to be Sealed in EVM Today

Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's fate will also be sealed in the EVM today. Sinha has been fielded by the BJP from Lakhisarai. This morning, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha offered prayers at his residence.

Nitin Naveen Attacks Rahul's Statement

BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said on Rahul Gandhi's press conference that he has already accepted defeat. He does not make allegations where he wins; he makes allegations where he loses. Somewhere, defeat in the election was visible, so Rahul Baba changed his strategy. BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said, "I believe that development should gain momentum, we need a well-governed, systematic government. The public has to give further speed to this pace of development." Regarding RJD's tweet, he said, "They do not have faith in the people of Bihar. We have faith in the people of Bihar. Biharis do not come under anyone's pressure."

Bihar Election

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 08:44 am

English News / National News / Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says 'First vote, then refreshment'

Bihar Election

National News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

रीतलाल यादव और अनंत सिंह
National News

Bihar Elections 2025: Fate of 2616 Candidates to be Decided, Know How Candidate Numbers Have Changed in the Last 25 Years

State

Bihar Elections 2025: NDA Releases Manifesto, Pledges 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme for Women and Employment for 1 Crore People

Elections

Bihar Election 2025: Wives of bahubalis face off in Mahagathbandhan stronghold, muscle power dominates this seat

Elections
