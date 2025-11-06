Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says ‘First vote, then refreshment’

BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said on Rahul Gandhi's press conference that he has already accepted defeat. He does not make allegations where he wins; he makes allegations where he loses. Somewhere, defeat in the election was visible, so Rahul Baba changed his strategy. BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said, "I believe that development should gain momentum, we need a well-governed, systematic government. The public has to give further speed to this pace of development." Regarding RJD's tweet, he said, "They do not have faith in the people of Bihar. We have faith in the people of Bihar. Biharis do not come under anyone's pressure."