Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting: PM Modi urges people to celebrate democracy, says ‘First vote, then refreshment’

PM Modi during Bihar election. (Photo: IANS)
Bihar Assembly Elections: The first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly Elections has begun. PM Modi has appealed to the people to vote through a tweet. PM Modi said, "Today is the first phase of the festival of democracy in Bihar. My appeal to all the voters in this phase of the Assembly elections is to vote with full enthusiasm. On this occasion, my special congratulations to all my young friends in the state who are going to vote for the first time. Remember - first vote, then refreshments!"
The BJP President wrote, "On the holy land of knowledge, tradition, and cultural heritage, Bihar, I appeal to all the voters and our young friends voting today for the first phase of the Assembly elections to ensure their participation in this festival of democracy by voting in maximum numbers. This election is an election to bring stability to Bihar and to rapidly advance Bihar on the path of development. It is the important responsibility of every resident of the state to maintain the high speed of development continuously."
Deputy CM Vijay Sinha's fate will also be sealed in the EVM today. Sinha has been fielded by the BJP from Lakhisarai. This morning, BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha offered prayers at his residence.
BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said on Rahul Gandhi's press conference that he has already accepted defeat. He does not make allegations where he wins; he makes allegations where he loses. Somewhere, defeat in the election was visible, so Rahul Baba changed his strategy. BJP candidate from Bankipore Assembly constituency, Nitin Naveen, said, "I believe that development should gain momentum, we need a well-governed, systematic government. The public has to give further speed to this pace of development." Regarding RJD's tweet, he said, "They do not have faith in the people of Bihar. We have faith in the people of Bihar. Biharis do not come under anyone's pressure."
