Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

Hulas Pandey is contesting from the Brahmpur seat on a LJP (Ram Vilas) ticket. Hulas is the brother of notorious criminal Sunil Pandey. Earlier, Hulas Pandey had contested from Brahmpur in 2020 but lost. Hulas Pandey is also accused in the murder of Ranveer Sena chief Barmeshwar Mukhiya. JDU has given a ticket to Randhir Singh from Manjhi seat. Randhir Singh is the son of Bahubali Prabhunath Singh. Prabhunath Singh, who has also been an MP, is currently serving a sentence in jail for the murder of the then MLA of Mashrakh, Ashok Singh.