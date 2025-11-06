Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

Voting for the first phase of the Bihar Election 2025 has begun, with polling starting at 7 am for 121 seats. Nine strongmen are in the electoral fray as voters turn out across 18 districts.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

रीतलाल यादव और अनंत सिंह

Ritlal Yadav and Anant Singh

Bihar Elections: Voting has begun in Bihar for 121 assembly seats across 18 districts. The polling started at 7 am. In the first phase, nine strongmen are in the fray. After the murder of Dularchand Yadav, the Mokama seat has become the hottest contest, where two strongmen face off — Anant Singh from JDU and Veena Devi, wife of strongman Surajbhan, from RJD.

Ritlal Yadav from Danapur

From Danapur, RJD has fielded Bahubali Ritlal Yadav against former Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav. Ritlal Yadav was an accused in the murder case of BJP leader Satyanarayan Sinha. He is currently in jail on charges of demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh.

Munna Shukla's daughter Shivani from Lalganj

On the Lalganj seat, Bahubali Munna Shukla's daughter Shivani Shukla is the RJD candidate. Munna Shukla and his wife Annu Shukla have also been MLAs from this seat. RJD has given a ticket to Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur seat. Osama's late father Shahabuddin was a notorious criminal and a former MP. Osama's mother Hina Shahab contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, in which she lost. JDU has fielded Vikas Kumar Singh against Osama.

Hulas Pandey from Brahmpur

Hulas Pandey is contesting from the Brahmpur seat on a LJP (Ram Vilas) ticket. Hulas is the brother of notorious criminal Sunil Pandey. Earlier, Hulas Pandey had contested from Brahmpur in 2020 but lost. Hulas Pandey is also accused in the murder of Ranveer Sena chief Barmeshwar Mukhiya. JDU has given a ticket to Randhir Singh from Manjhi seat. Randhir Singh is the son of Bahubali Prabhunath Singh. Prabhunath Singh, who has also been an MP, is currently serving a sentence in jail for the murder of the then MLA of Mashrakh, Ashok Singh.

English News / National News / Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1: Voting Underway for 121 Assembly Seats Across 18 Districts

