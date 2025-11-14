Bihar Election Resuls: NDA riding high, RJD stays muted; who said what

Responding to the statement by Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face and RJD candidate from the Raghopur assembly seat, JDU National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "The public will decide who to put in power. The language you are using, that you will forcefully take power, does not happen in a democracy. You should analyse what went wrong and why your situation has become like this. Even after running the government for 20 years, Nitish Kumar's popularity among the people of Bihar continues to grow. This means people believe in the work he has done; they have supported him."