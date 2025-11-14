Bihar Election Resuls: NDA riding high, RJD stays muted; who said what

Bihar election counting under way. (Photo: IANS)
Bihar Elections Counting: The counting for the Bihar Assembly Elections is underway. 46 counting centres have been established across 38 districts. Early trends indicate the NDA is leading. As trends emerge, both alliances are making claims. JDU released a video after the counting began with the caption: "Bihar is ready, Nitish Ji's government is coming again."
Responding to the statement by Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's CM face and RJD candidate from the Raghopur assembly seat, JDU National Working President Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "The public will decide who to put in power. The language you are using, that you will forcefully take power, does not happen in a democracy. You should analyse what went wrong and why your situation has become like this. Even after running the government for 20 years, Nitish Kumar's popularity among the people of Bihar continues to grow. This means people believe in the work he has done; they have supported him."
BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said, "From the time of the first and second phases of the elections, it was evident from people's conversations that the NDA was receiving a mandate. An NDA government is going to be formed once again. The public had made up its mind. When the public and voters make up their minds, no one can stop them."
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh responded to the JDU's claims, stating, "It would not be appropriate to comment on the initial trends right now. Let's see what happens next... I am confident that the results will be in favour of the Mahagathbandhan."
Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai seat, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said, "What was anticipated is now translating into results. The trust that the people of Bihar have placed in Modi and Nitish Kumar will give a new direction to the country. 'Appu' and 'Pappu' spread an atmosphere of frenzy without thinking, which is why no one takes their words seriously. Our results will be even better than the exit polls."
Workers at the RJD office are glued to the television screens. Sweets are being prepared at the home of RJD candidate Veena Devi from Mokama. A silence has fallen over the Bihar Congress Committee office, Sadaqat Ashram.
