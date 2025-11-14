Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Creates History with Largest Victory in 45 Years

It is worth noting that in the 2010 Assembly elections, the NDA was powered by a strong partnership between the JDU and BJP. At that time, the NDA registered a significant victory, winning 206 out of 243 seats. The JDU secured 115 seats, and the BJP won 91 seats. The scenario changed in 2015 when the BJP was reduced to 53 seats after the formation of the Grand Alliance led by Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the Congress.