National News

Bihar Election Result 2025: BJP Creates History with Largest Victory in 45 Years

BJP is emerging as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections. It appears to be registering its biggest victory in 45 years.

2 min read
Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

पीएम मोदी

(Photo-IANS)

Bihar Election Result 2025: The Bihar Assembly election results are starting to come in. Prime Minister Modi's magic seems to be working in this election as well. The Bihar BJP is emerging as the largest party. Initial trends from the Election Commission indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in approximately 202 seats, significantly above the majority mark of 122.

Historic Victory in Bihar After 45 Years

Vote counting is currently underway. The BJP has secured victory in 15 seats and is leading in 76 seats. This signals a historic victory for the BJP in Bihar after the last 45 years. These figures indicate a significant shift in Bihar's political direction.

NDA Won 206 Seats in 2010

It is worth noting that in the 2010 Assembly elections, the NDA was powered by a strong partnership between the JDU and BJP. At that time, the NDA registered a significant victory, winning 206 out of 243 seats. The JDU secured 115 seats, and the BJP won 91 seats. The scenario changed in 2015 when the BJP was reduced to 53 seats after the formation of the Grand Alliance led by Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, and the Congress.

The 2020 Assembly Election Contest

The 2020 Assembly elections saw a very close contest. The NDA narrowly crossed the majority mark with 125 seats, while the Grand Alliance secured 110 seats. In that election, the RJD emerged as the largest party with 75 seats, followed by the BJP in second place with 74 seats. The JD(U) was limited to 43 seats.

BJP Regains Lost Ground

However, the trends for 2025 suggest a dramatic reversal of that pattern. The BJP has not only regained its lost ground but appears poised to dominate the political landscape, leaving the RJD and even its long-time ally, the JD(U), far behind.

Notably, the BJP had secured 37 seats in 2005, 67 seats in 2000, 41 seats in 1995, 39 seats in 1990, 16 seats in 1985, and 21 seats in 1980.

