Bihar Election Results Analysis: Despite a Big Win, Nitish Faces a Major Challenge!

Based on the vote counting so far in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Chirag Paswan is emerging as a major winner.
His strike rate appears to be excellent in this assembly election, following the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 29 seats contested by Chirag's candidates, 22 are leading (as of 11 AM).
In the 2020 assembly elections, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (undivided) contested all 243 seats but won only one.
Meanwhile, his party split into two factions, and this time Chirag Paswan is leading the election as the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
Under Chirag's leadership, the party has been consistently performing well. In this context, his image as a skilled party operator is continuously strengthening. It is said that it was on his advice that Ram Vilas Paswan decided to align with Narendra Modi.
Since 2005, the LJP had been continuously weakening in the Bihar Assembly elections. In 15 years, its seat count had dropped from 29 to just one. However, the situation appears different this time.
Chirag's significant victory could create difficulties for Nitish. Chirag has maintained a stance of sticking to his demands within the NDA so far.
Even during seat-sharing negotiations, he adopted a similar approach, bargaining effectively for his party and securing 29 seats. Now, if the trends translate into results, it is unlikely that he will compromise on his party's participation in the new Bihar government.
In such a scenario, there are strong indications of trouble for Nitish. However, a relief for Nitish is that his JDU appears to be performing better than last time. But, this is unlikely to affect Chirag much.
