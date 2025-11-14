Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bihar Election Results Analysis: Despite a Big Win, Nitish Faces a Major Challenge!

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading on 22 out of 29 seats (as of 11 AM). After winning all 5 out of 5 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, Chirag's strike rate is also looking impressive in the assembly elections.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Image: IANS

Based on the vote counting so far in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Chirag Paswan is emerging as a major winner.

His strike rate appears to be excellent in this assembly election, following the Lok Sabha elections. Of the 29 seats contested by Chirag's candidates, 22 are leading (as of 11 AM).

In the 2020 assembly elections, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (undivided) contested all 243 seats but won only one.

Meanwhile, his party split into two factions, and this time Chirag Paswan is leading the election as the chief of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Under Chirag's leadership, the party has been consistently performing well. In this context, his image as a skilled party operator is continuously strengthening. It is said that it was on his advice that Ram Vilas Paswan decided to align with Narendra Modi.

LJP's Best Performance

Since 2005, the LJP had been continuously weakening in the Bihar Assembly elections. In 15 years, its seat count had dropped from 29 to just one. However, the situation appears different this time.

Will Chirag's Victory Increase Nitish's Difficulties?

Chirag's significant victory could create difficulties for Nitish. Chirag has maintained a stance of sticking to his demands within the NDA so far.

Even during seat-sharing negotiations, he adopted a similar approach, bargaining effectively for his party and securing 29 seats. Now, if the trends translate into results, it is unlikely that he will compromise on his party's participation in the new Bihar government.

In such a scenario, there are strong indications of trouble for Nitish. However, a relief for Nitish is that his JDU appears to be performing better than last time. But, this is unlikely to affect Chirag much.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 12:59 pm

English News / National News / Bihar Election Results Analysis: Despite a Big Win, Nitish Faces a Major Challenge!

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Election Resuls: NDA riding high, RJD stays muted; who said what

Bihar election Counting
National News

Bihar Election Results: NDA leads with 192 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 48

National Democratic Alliance leaders during an election rally
National News

Bihar Election: Security Heightened at CM's Residence Amidst Vote Counting

bihar election
Patna

Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Elections Counting Day 2025
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.