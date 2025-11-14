Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bihar Election Results: NDA sweeps, Lalu’s son Tej Pratap routed

Bihar Election Result: Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav lost the Mahua seat by 51,938 votes. Tej Pratap received a total of 35,703 votes. Chirag Paswan's party candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh won by 44,997 votes.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Tej Pratap Yadav

ChatGPT said: Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo–ANI)

The results of the Bihar Assembly elections are now almost final, with only minor changes possible. The main contest for Bihar’s 243 seats was between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance. The NDA appears set to form the government with a strong majority. Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has suffered a crushing defeat.

Tej Pratap Lost By 51,938 Votes

In the Mahua seat, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) registered a spectacular victory with 44,997 votes. Sanjay Kumar Singh received 87,641 votes. After 27 rounds, Tej Pratap Yadav of Janashakti Janata Dal lost by 51,938 votes. With this defeat, Tej Pratap finished in third place on the Mahua seat. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Roshan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came in second with 42,644 votes. It is worth noting that Mukesh Roshan of RJD was the MLA from this seat. His victory was considered certain this time as well, but the public rejected him.

Tej Pratap Won From Mahua Seat In 2015

It is worth mentioning that Tej Pratap was first elected MLA from the Mahua seat. At that time, the RJD had given him the ticket. In 2020, he contested from Hasanpur on an RJD ticket and registered a victory. This time, due to family disputes, Lalu Yadav had expelled him from the party and family. After this, Tej Pratap contested the election from Mahua on his own party's symbol and faced defeat.

Who Is Sanjay Kumar Singh

Sanjay Kumar Singh is a prominent leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), i.e., LJP (Ram Vilas), and the party's candidate in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. He contested from the Mahua Assembly seat (Seat Number 126) in Vaishali district on Chirag Paswan's party ticket and achieved a significant victory.

Key Information:

  • Age: Reported as 45 years in some reports.
  • Education: Graduate.
  • Background: Known as a businessman. He had previously contested from Mahua in the 2020 elections on the ticket of the then LJP (undivided), where he finished third (receiving approximately 25,000 votes).
  • 2025 Election Result: He won the Mahua seat by a large margin.

