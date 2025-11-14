Bihar Election Results: NDA sweeps, Lalu’s son Tej Pratap routed

In the Mahua seat, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) registered a spectacular victory with 44,997 votes. Sanjay Kumar Singh received 87,641 votes. After 27 rounds, Tej Pratap Yadav of Janashakti Janata Dal lost by 51,938 votes. With this defeat, Tej Pratap finished in third place on the Mahua seat. Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar Roshan of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) came in second with 42,644 votes. It is worth noting that Mukesh Roshan of RJD was the MLA from this seat. His victory was considered certain this time as well, but the public rejected him.