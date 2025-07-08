Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag's Shifting Sands – Calculated Strategy or Political Opportunism?

Ashak suggests that Chirag's statement in Chhapra about a "conspiracy to prevent him from entering Bihar" hints at something deeper. To whom is he alluding? Chirag also asserts that he is not afraid of anyone. This statement may be a veiled attack on Nitish Kumar, given Chirag's consistent criticism of Bihar's deteriorating law and order situation, a point of contention that led him to oppose the Bihar CM vehemently. In 2020, he used this issue to contest against the JD(U), fielding candidates on 135 seats. Although the LJP won only one seat, Chirag's strategy of harming the JD(U) proved successful, as the JD(U) secured only 43 seats.