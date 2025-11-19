Bihar Elections: After Defeat, Lalu Yadav Suffers Another Blow as Close Aide Arrested by ED

Amit Katyal owned a company named AK Infosystem. However, it was later transferred to individuals associated with the Lalu family. This company subsequently became the owner of land linked to the "land for jobs" case. It is noteworthy that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi are also named in this case. Additionally, Amit Katyal is a co-accused. According to media reports, the bungalow where Tejashwi Yadav resides in Delhi has a connection to Amit Katyal.