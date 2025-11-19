Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

My News

Shorts

Epaper

National News

Bihar Elections: After Defeat, Lalu Yadav Suffers Another Blow as Close Aide Arrested by ED

ED arrests Amit Katyal, close aide of RJD supremo Lalu Yadav.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Nov 19, 2025

(Photo-IANS)

Amit Katyal, a close associate of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED arrested him in a money laundering case linked to alleged fraud with homebuyers in Gurugram. Investigating agencies claim that he was not a businessman but acted as a financial manager for the Lalu family.

Sent to 6 Days Custody

The ED stated that Amit Katyal was taken into custody by the agency's Gurugram regional office under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). A special court in Gurugram has remanded him to six days of ED custody.

Amit Katyal is Close to Lalu

Amit Katyal is considered a close confidant of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Furthermore, he shares a good rapport with Tejashwi Yadav. In fact, Amit Katyal's name has been in the news for a long time due to controversies in real estate and business transactions.

Company Transferred to Lalu Family

Amit Katyal owned a company named AK Infosystem. However, it was later transferred to individuals associated with the Lalu family. This company subsequently became the owner of land linked to the "land for jobs" case. It is noteworthy that Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi are also named in this case. Additionally, Amit Katyal is a co-accused. According to media reports, the bungalow where Tejashwi Yadav resides in Delhi has a connection to Amit Katyal.

EOW Had Registered the Case

It is worth mentioning that the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police had registered a case of real estate fraud. Following this, the ED took over the case and initiated an investigation. The ED had previously arrested Amit last year as well.

Lalu's Troubles Mount

The Mahagathbandhan faced defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, with the RJD winning only 25 seats. Before the grief of the assembly election defeat could subside, Rohini Acharya severed ties with the family and announced her retirement from politics within 24 hours. This has led to turmoil within the Lalu family. Now, Amit Katyal has been arrested by the ED.

19 Nov 2025 03:48 pm

