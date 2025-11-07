Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

Bihar Assembly elections: Voting was vigorous in the first phase. Following this, leaders of both alliances are making their respective claims. Meanwhile, Amit Shah is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Purnia today. While CM Yogi will address a rally in Raxaul.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 07, 2025

Amit Shah addresses rally (Photo: X/BJP)

Bihar Assembly elections: Bihar Assembly elections saw bumper voting in the first phase. 64.69% voting took place for 121 seats in the first phase. Patna district recorded the lowest voting at 58.40%, while Muzaffarpur saw the highest at 70.96%. With the increase in voting percentage, leaders of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan) and NDA are claiming victory. Meanwhile, parties have put their full might into the second phase of elections. Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a roadshow in Purnea, while UP CM Yogi Adityanath will address a rally in Raxaul. PM Modi will also address several public meetings.

NDA is heading towards a historic victory: Chirag

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the trends clearly indicate that after the 14th, the NDA government will once again be formed in Bihar. "We have been campaigning for the last 20 days," he said. He added that the way the first phase of voting concluded has further boosted our confidence. "This time, NDA is heading towards a historic victory," Chirag stated. He further said, "The divided Grand Alliance went to the public with false promises, saying they would provide government jobs to every family. The people of Bihar are more intelligent."

No one from Lalu's family will win the election: Samrat Chaudhary

After the first phase of voting, Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said on Thursday that "We are winning 100 out of 130 seats. Just as no one from Lalu's family could win an election in the 2010 polls, similarly, no one from their family will win this time either. Vote in the same way in the second phase and make NDA victorious."

The people of Bihar have decided in favour of good governance: Jayant

Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said that the people of Bihar have decided in favour of development and good governance. He stated that the public has seen women being empowered under the NDA government. "Our government has worked to bring women into the mainstream, ensure employment, and provide quality education. We want to take these initiatives further, which is why I urge the people of Bihar to vote in large numbers."

BJP MP Anurag Thakur, highlighting the unity and leadership of the NDA, said, "The five Pandavas of NDA will overpower the Kauravas. The experience of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the youthful energy of Chirag Paswan, and the experience of Upendra Kushwaha will strengthen the NDA. An NDA government will definitely be formed in Bihar."

Rahul Gandhi has already started making excuses: Shivraj

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that mothers and sisters have voted. "This is a sign that the public has voted for development, good governance, and public welfare. The public has rejected the Grand Alliance, and when the public rejects them, these people react." He targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Rahul Gandhi is already making excuses of vote theft and preparing the ground for defeat."

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

07 Nov 2025 10:31 am

English News / National News / Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

