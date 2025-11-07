Bihar Elections: Amit Shah to hold roadshow in Purnea, Yogi to rally in Raxaul, Chirag claims NDA will win

Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that the trends clearly indicate that after the 14th, the NDA government will once again be formed in Bihar. "We have been campaigning for the last 20 days," he said. He added that the way the first phase of voting concluded has further boosted our confidence. "This time, NDA is heading towards a historic victory," Chirag stated. He further said, "The divided Grand Alliance went to the public with false promises, saying they would provide government jobs to every family. The people of Bihar are more intelligent."