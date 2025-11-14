Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Elections Counting: The counting for the Bihar Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM. These election results will be decisive for both the NDA and INDIA alliances. They will also determine the future direction of the country's politics. Read the full story...

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Bihar Elections Counting Day 2025

Bihar Elections Counting: The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections will be declared today. The counting began at 8 AM, and the picture will become clear from the trends by 12 PM. The Election Commission has made robust security and transparency arrangements at the counting centres in all 38 districts. The results from Bihar will not only decide the state's government but also the future direction of national politics.

Indeed, this is a time of 'alliances' in national politics. In such a scenario, this will be decisive for the NDA and the INDIA bloc. These results are coming just before the Parliament's winter session. If the NDA wins again, it will be a significant political relief for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This will strengthen the Centre's schemes and the BJP's electoral narrative.

Along with this, the BJP will prepare for the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu next year with vigour and confidence. On the other hand, if the INDIA bloc wins, it will strengthen opposition unity.

NDA:

  1. If Government is Formed, the Centre's Government Will Be Strengthened: The state of Bihar plays a crucial role in the NDA government's third term at the Centre. The NDA government is running with the support of JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), and HAM party from here. In such a scenario, if the NDA wins, the Modi government-3 at the Centre can naturally become very strong.
  2. If They Lose, Alliance Will Be Affected: If the Bihar results do not favour the NDA, the coalition government at the Centre could face a crisis. The opposition will corner the government in the winter session. Furthermore, the BJP might have to compromise on its core agenda.

INDIA

  1. If They Win, Opposition Alliance Will Get New Direction in the Country: If the Grand Alliance wins the election in Bihar, national politics could heat up. The opposition alliance under the INDIA bloc banner could get a new direction. TMC in West Bengal will receive a booster dose. Additionally, the pressure to contest elections unitedly in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Bengal will increase on the allied parties.
  2. If They Lose, Risk of Unity 'Ending': If the Grand Alliance faces a crushing defeat, opposition unity could be in danger. The possibility of an alliance between Congress and TMC in West Bengal could become zero. In Uttar Pradesh too, the paths of Congress and SP could diverge.

‘The Tiger is Still Alive…’

Even before the results, posters of Nitish have started appearing in Patna. A poster outside the Janata Dal (United) office features a photo of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the text 'The Tiger is Still Alive'.

2020 Election Results - Total Seats - 243








































































PartySeats WonVote Percentage
BJP7419.46
JDU4315.39
VIP41.52
HAM40.79
RJD7523.11
Congress199.48
CPI (ML)123.16
CPI20.83
CPM20.65
AIMIM51.03
BSP11.49
LJP15.66

'The people of Bihar have decided to bring the NDA government back to power. When there is an anti-incumbency wave, voters do not go to vote with enthusiasm. No incident occurred in the state during the elections that would indicate this was a pro-government election. Voters have cast their votes silently. The NDA government is returning to power.' – Dilip Jaiswal, State BJP President, Bihar

'The people of Bihar have full faith that the public will win, and the Grand Alliance government will be formed. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. The accurate polls are in our favour, and this will be visible on Friday when the people of Bihar celebrate their victory.' – Mrityunjay Tiwari, Senior Leader RJD

```

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Updated on:

14 Nov 2025 08:30 am

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 08:17 am

English News / National News / Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

पत्रिका लाइव अपडेट

Anta By Election Result 2025 Live: कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच पोस्टल बैलेट की गिनती शुरू, मौके पर जिला कलेक्टर मौजूद

anta upchunav result
बारां

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Election: Women's Rising Vote Share: From 32% in 1962 to Over 71% in 2025

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna

Bihar Election: Second Phase Sees Huge Jump in Voting, 47.62% by 1 PM, 13% Higher Than 2020

bihar election Bihar Election 2025, Bihar Chunav Phase 2 Voting, Bihar Election Candidates
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: 14.55% Voter Turnout by 9 AM, Gaya Fastest

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2
Patna

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 2: Voting Begins for Final Phase, Fate of 1302 Candidates to be Decided

Elections
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.