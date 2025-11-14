Bihar Election Results: Counting continues — trust in NDA or chance for Mahagathbandhan?

Bihar Elections Counting: The results of the Bihar Assembly Elections will be declared today. The counting began at 8 AM, and the picture will become clear from the trends by 12 PM. The Election Commission has made robust security and transparency arrangements at the counting centres in all 38 districts. The results from Bihar will not only decide the state's government but also the future direction of national politics.
Indeed, this is a time of 'alliances' in national politics. In such a scenario, this will be decisive for the NDA and the INDIA bloc. These results are coming just before the Parliament's winter session. If the NDA wins again, it will be a significant political relief for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This will strengthen the Centre's schemes and the BJP's electoral narrative.
Along with this, the BJP will prepare for the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu next year with vigour and confidence. On the other hand, if the INDIA bloc wins, it will strengthen opposition unity.
NDA:
INDIA
Even before the results, posters of Nitish have started appearing in Patna. A poster outside the Janata Dal (United) office features a photo of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with the text 'The Tiger is Still Alive'.
|Party
|Seats Won
|Vote Percentage
|BJP
|74
|19.46
|JDU
|43
|15.39
|VIP
|4
|1.52
|HAM
|4
|0.79
|RJD
|75
|23.11
|Congress
|19
|9.48
|CPI (ML)
|12
|3.16
|CPI
|2
|0.83
|CPM
|2
|0.65
|AIMIM
|5
|1.03
|BSP
|1
|1.49
|LJP
|1
|5.66
'The people of Bihar have decided to bring the NDA government back to power. When there is an anti-incumbency wave, voters do not go to vote with enthusiasm. No incident occurred in the state during the elections that would indicate this was a pro-government election. Voters have cast their votes silently. The NDA government is returning to power.' – Dilip Jaiswal, State BJP President, Bihar
'The people of Bihar have full faith that the public will win, and the Grand Alliance government will be formed. Tejashwi Yadav will become the Chief Minister. The accurate polls are in our favour, and this will be visible on Friday when the people of Bihar celebrate their victory.' – Mrityunjay Tiwari, Senior Leader RJD
```
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending