Bihar Elections: PM Modi Takes a Dig, Says RJD-Congress Rift to Deepen After Results

PM Modi in Araria, Bihar. (Photo – IANS)
Amid the first phase of voting in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the RJD and Congress. Addressing a rally in Araria on Thursday, he said there is ongoing discord within the two parties, which will intensify after the elections to the point that they will end up pulling each other’s hair.
Addressing the public, PM Modi said that a few days ago, I exposed the reality of the ongoing dispute between Congress and RJD. After the truth came out, their conflict has intensified further.
PM Modi said that just now, we saw that Congress has now fielded its candidate for the post of Deputy Chief Minister against RJD on the front foot. They are giving interviews to the media and exposing the reality of RJD's jungle raj.
They are saying that the most atrocities in jungle raj were committed against Dalits, Mahadalits, and extremely backward classes. This is just the beginning. Wait for the election results. These Congress and RJD people are going to tear each other's hair out.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister also criticised the RJD and Congress for insulting the Chhath festival. He emphasised the silence of the RJD on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement calling the festival a 'drama'.
PM Modi said that whether it is Congress or RJD, they have no concern for the country's security and faith. Therefore, these people also insult our faith and culture. Congress's 'namdars' (dynasts) come to Bihar and call the worship of Chhathi Maiya a drama. This is an insult to Chhathi Maiya, an insult to our faith.
He said that our mothers and sisters do not even drink water during the worship of Chhathi Maiya, and they call it a spectacle. Moreover, even after such words, the people of RJD remain silent.
