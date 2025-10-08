Bihar Elections NDA Mega Plan: PM Modi to hold 10 rallies, Shah and Rajnath 25 each, Nitish to enter field from Oct 10

Bihar Elections: The Bihar Assembly elections for 2025 have been announced, and the state's political landscape is now in full swing. The first phase of polling in this two-phase election will take place on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The results on November 14 will determine who will hold power in Bihar. Meanwhile, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has finalised its mega campaign plan, which will see almost all major NDA figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, taking to the field.