Bihar Elections NDA Mega Plan: PM Modi to hold 10 rallies, Shah and Rajnath 25 each, Nitish to enter field from Oct 10

Bihar Elections: The Bihar Assembly elections for 2025 have been announced, and the state's political landscape is now in full swing. The first phase of polling in this two-phase election will take place on November 6, and the second phase on November 11. The results on November 14 will determine who will hold power in Bihar. Meanwhile, the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) has finalised its mega campaign plan, which will see almost all major NDA figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, taking to the field.
According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 10 public rallies in Bihar. These rallies will be held in areas scheduled for the first phase of voting, where the NDA's position was weaker compared to 2020. Party sources indicate that the focus of Modi's rallies will be on 'development versus dynastic politics' and 'good governance versus jungle raj'. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will share the stage with Modi in one out of every three rallies. The administration has begun special preparations for security and crowd management for Modi's rallies.
Two prominent BJP leaders, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be in full campaign mode for these elections. A schedule of 25 public rallies each has been planned for both leaders. Amit Shah's rallies will primarily focus on the Seemanchal, Mithilanchal, and Kosi regions, while Rajnath Singh's rallies will cover West Bihar and the Magadh region. According to BJP organisational sources, both leaders will prominently highlight the central government's schemes, such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala, Kisan Samman Nidhi, and employment generation schemes, in their speeches.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will commence his election campaign on October 10. The JDU has finalised his schedule. Nitish will address four rallies daily and also conduct roadshows in several places. The central theme of his campaign will be the continuity of development and good governance. Nitish will once again present his track record and politics of social harmony to the public.
This time, the Bihar elections will be fought not only on the ground but also in the air. According to information, the BJP has hired 5-6 helicopters, the JDU has hired 3 helicopters, while HAM (Hindustani Awam Morcha) and LJP (Ram Vilas) have each hired one helicopter. These helicopters will be used for the rallies and roadshows of NDA leaders.
On the other hand, preparations are also in full swing within the opposition INDIA bloc. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has more than 10 rallies planned, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has 5 rallies proposed, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge has 6 public meetings scheduled. However, the schedule for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has not yet been finalised. It is expected that his rallies will be announced after the seat-sharing agreement.
The 18 districts where polling will take place in the first phase on November 6 include Madhepura, Saharsa, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Munger, Lakhisarai, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Patna, Bhojpur, and Buxar. The initial rallies of Modi, Shah, Nitish, and Rajnath are being planned in these districts.
