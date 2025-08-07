7 August 2025,

Thursday

National News

Bihar: First State in India with Maximum 1200 Voters per Booth

The number of volunteers in Bihar has also been increased from 1 lakh to approximately 4 lakh.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav (Photo Source- IANS)

Bihar has become the first state in India to take a historic step to improve voter convenience and reduce queues at polling stations. Now, a maximum of 1200 voters will be registered at each polling station in the state. To achieve this, the Election Commission has increased the number of polling stations in the state from 77,895 to 90,712. The number of associated Booth Level Officers (BLOs) has also been increased.

The Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the voter list in Bihar is progressing rapidly. This process is being carried out in accordance with Section 21(2)(a) of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 25 of the Voter Registration Rules, 1960. The commission is regularly issuing press notes and advertisements to keep all citizens of the state informed about this process. Voters have also been clarified that the revision of the voter list is mandatory before every election.

A Stronger Foundation for a Healthy Democracy

Along with the increase in the number of polling booths, the number of BLOs has also been increased from the previous 77,895 to 90,712. The objective behind this is to improve voter reach and contact at every booth.

4 Lakh Volunteers to Assist Voters

The number of volunteers to assist voters in the state has also been increased from 1 lakh to approximately 4 lakh. These volunteers will help people with adding names to the voter list, making corrections, and other electoral processes.

Active Participation from Political Parties

Twelve recognised political parties in Bihar have also increased the number of their Booth Level Agents (BLAs) from 1,38,680 to 1,60,813. This clearly indicates the active participation of the state's political parties in the voter list revision process.

Identifying Deceased and Duplicate Voters

The ECI shared the list of deceased, permanently relocated, duplicate voters, and voters unavailable despite three attempts by BLOs with all political parties by 20 July. This transparency ensures that only valid and active voters are registered in the voter list.

Draft Voter List Published on 1 August

The booth-wise draft voter list was printed on 1 August and shared with all political parties, along with widespread advertisements. This list is available to the general public on the ECI website: https://voters.eci.gov.in/download-eroll?stateCode=S04

Daily Updates on Claims and Objections

The Election Commission is issuing daily bulletins on the status of claims and objections to keep citizens and political parties fully informed.

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 11:42 am

Published on:
07 Aug 2025 11:42 am
