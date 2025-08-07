Bihar: First State in India with Maximum 1200 Voters per Booth

The Election Commission of India (ECI)'s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2025 of the voter list in Bihar is progressing rapidly. This process is being carried out in accordance with Section 21(2)(a) of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Rule 25 of the Voter Registration Rules, 1960. The commission is regularly issuing press notes and advertisements to keep all citizens of the state informed about this process. Voters have also been clarified that the revision of the voter list is mandatory before every election.