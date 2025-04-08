scriptBihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections | Latest News | Patrika News
Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

The monthly salary of state ministers and deputy ministers has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000.

PatnaApr 08, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Nitish Cabinet: With the Bihar Assembly Elections scheduled for this year, the Nitish Government has announced significant benefits for ministers and opened the floodgates for government jobs. A Cabinet meeting was held on Tuesday, where 27 agendas were approved. The cabinet meeting decided to increase the salaries of ministers.

Monthly Salary Increased to ₹65,000

The monthly salary of state ministers and deputy ministers has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000. Along with this, the regional allowance has been increased from ₹55,000 to ₹70,000, daily allowance from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, and hospitality allowance from ₹24,000 to ₹29,500.

Increase in Hospitality Allowance for Deputy Ministers

The hospitality allowance for deputy ministers has also been increased from ₹23,500 to ₹29,000. In addition, the travel allowance for official work has been increased from ₹15 per kilometre to ₹25 per kilometre.

Government Jobs Announced

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, the Nitish government has announced government jobs for the youth. The Nitish government has announced recruitment for 2590 posts in the Agriculture Department. Additionally, there will be recruitment for 48 posts in the Prohibition Department.

20,000+ Posts in Health Department

More than 20,000 new posts have been created in the Bihar Health Department. Appointments will be made to these posts. There will also be recruitment for 35 Data Entry Operator positions in the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. A total of 3306 posts of Assistant Urdu Translator will be filled in various offices under the Secretariat.

Assembly Election Preparations Intensify

With Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for this year, all political parties have intensified their preparations. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Bihar. During his visit, Shah also held talks with NDA leaders. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is also continuously visiting Bihar. On Monday too, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was on a visit to Bihar. RJD and JDU have also begun their preparations for the Assembly elections.

