Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

Monthly Salary Increased to ₹65,000 The monthly salary of state ministers and deputy ministers has been increased from ₹50,000 to ₹65,000. Along with this, the regional allowance has been increased from ₹55,000 to ₹70,000, daily allowance from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, and hospitality allowance from ₹24,000 to ₹29,500.

Increase in Hospitality Allowance for Deputy Ministers The hospitality allowance for deputy ministers has also been increased from ₹23,500 to ₹29,000. In addition, the travel allowance for official work has been increased from ₹15 per kilometre to ₹25 per kilometre.

Government Jobs Announced Ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections, the Nitish government has announced government jobs for the youth. The Nitish government has announced recruitment for 2590 posts in the Agriculture Department. Additionally, there will be recruitment for 48 posts in the Prohibition Department.

20,000+ Posts in Health Department More than 20,000 new posts have been created in the Bihar Health Department. Appointments will be made to these posts. There will also be recruitment for 35 Data Entry Operator positions in the Bihar Staff Selection Commission. A total of 3306 posts of Assistant Urdu Translator will be filled in various offices under the Secretariat.