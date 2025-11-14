Bihar Election Results: NDA leads with 192 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 48

Bihar Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun. The fate of the candidates from all 243 constituencies across the state's 38 districts will be decided today. The picture will become clear by 12 PM based on the trends from the Bihar Assembly Elections. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, counting is underway for 243 seats. In the early trends, the NDA is leading on 192 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 48 seats. Based on these trends, Nitish Kumar seems to be in a very strong position, whereas the RJD appears to be struggling. The trends indicate a two-thirds majority for the NDA, with the JD(U) emerging as the largest party. According to the initial trends from the Election Commission after the first round of counting, BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading from Alinagar. Prashant Kishor’s party, Jan Suraaj, is not leading on any seat at the moment. Meanwhile, independents and others are leading on 10 seats. Tejashwi Yadav is ahead from Raghopur and Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Mahua.