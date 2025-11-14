Bihar Election Results: NDA leads with 192 seats, Mahagathbandhan at 48

Bihar Election (Image: Patrika)
Bihar Election Result 2025: The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has begun. The fate of the candidates from all 243 constituencies across the state's 38 districts will be decided today. The picture will become clear by 12 PM based on the trends from the Bihar Assembly Elections. In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, counting is underway for 243 seats. In the early trends, the NDA is leading on 192 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is ahead on 48 seats. Based on these trends, Nitish Kumar seems to be in a very strong position, whereas the RJD appears to be struggling. The trends indicate a two-thirds majority for the NDA, with the JD(U) emerging as the largest party. According to the initial trends from the Election Commission after the first round of counting, BJP candidate Maithili Thakur is leading from Alinagar. Prashant Kishor’s party, Jan Suraaj, is not leading on any seat at the moment. Meanwhile, independents and others are leading on 10 seats. Tejashwi Yadav is ahead from Raghopur and Tej Pratap Yadav is leading from Mahua.
In the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections released today, by 10:30 AM, candidates of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were leading on 171 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan candidates were ahead on 55 seats.
According to the Election Commission, within the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading on 72 seats, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) on 75 seats, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on 18 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on five seats, and one candidate of the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RALOMO) is leading on a seat over their nearest rival.
Meanwhile, within the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading on 41 seats, the Congress on 7 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) (CPI-ML) on five seats, and the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) candidates are leading on one seat each.
Similarly, two candidates of Asaduddin Owaisi’s party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and one Independent candidate are ahead of their nearest rivals.
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “This is not unexpected. We had already said that an NDA government would be formed with a massive majority and that Nitish Kumar would be our Chief Minister. There is nothing new in this. We are moving in the same direction. Under any circumstances, we will not go below 160 seats.”
According to the early trends released by the Election Commission after the second round of counting, Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, is leading. After the counting of 1 out of 30 rounds, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur by a margin of 893 votes.
In Bihar, from the Mokama Assembly seat in Patna district, JDU candidate Anant Singh is leading by 700 votes over his nearest rival, RJD candidate Veena Devi. Meanwhile, from the Gaya Town seat in Gaya district, Bihar government minister and BJP candidate Dr. Prem Kumar is ahead by 3,092 votes over his closest rival, Congress candidate Akhauri Onkar Nath.
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, JDU’s National Executive President Sanjay Kumar Jha responded sharply to the statement made by Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial face and RJD candidate from Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav. He said, “It is the people who will decide whom to place in power. The kind of language you are using—saying that you will forcibly take the position—this does not happen in a democracy. You should analyze what shortcomings remained and why you are in such a situation today. Even after running the government for 20 years, Nitish Kumar’s popularity continues to rise among the people of Bihar. This means the work he has done has earned people’s trust. In this election, the people of Bihar have supported him wholeheartedly.”
BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal said that during the first and second phases of the Bihar elections, it was already evident from the people’s sentiments that the NDA was receiving a clear mandate. Once again, an NDA government is going to be formed. The people had made up their minds. And when the public and voters make up their mind, no one can stop the outcome.
Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that it would not be appropriate to react to the early trends of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. “Let’s see what happens ahead… I am confident that the results will come in favour of the Mahagathbandhan,” he said.
Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai, Vijay Kumar Sinha, said:
“What we had expected is now turning into results. The trust the people of Bihar have placed in Modi and Nitish Kumar will give a new direction to the country. Appu and Pappu create an atmosphere of frenzy without thinking, which is why no one takes them seriously. Our results will be even better than the exit polls.”
After initially trailing, Jan Shakti Janata Dal chief and elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is now leading from the Mahua seat. He had won the Mahua seat in 2015 on an RJD ticket. He is contesting against RJD’s sitting MLA Mukesh Kumar Roshan and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh.
From Raghopur, Tejashwi Yadav is leading against NDA candidate Satish Yadav.
In the early trends, the NDA is leading on 103 seats and the Mahagathbandhan on 55 seats. Meanwhile, there is good news for the Jan Suraaj Party — two of its candidates are leading. In addition, independents and others are ahead on 8 seats.
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, the result from Barbigha will be declared first. For reference, 14 EVMs will be counted in one round, and 14 tables have been set up at each counting center for this purpose.
In the early trends of the Bihar elections, the NDA is ahead on 44 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is in second place with 36 seats. Tejashwi Yadav is leading from Raghopur, whereas Tej Pratap is trailing from Mahua. Meanwhile, the Jan Suraaj Party is also leading on 3 seats.
The Election Commission has made robust arrangements for security and transparency at counting centers across all 38 districts. The results of the Bihar Assembly elections will not only determine the power in the state but will also shape the future direction of national politics. In fact, this is the era of ‘coalition politics’ at the Centre. Therefore, these results will be crucial for both the NDA and the INDIA bloc. These results are coming right before the Winter Session of Parliament.
If the NDA wins the Bihar Assembly elections again, it will be a major political relief for both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. This will strengthen the central government’s schemes as well as the BJP’s electoral narrative. Along with this, the BJP will gear up for the assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu next year with greater strength and confidence.
On the other hand, if the INDIA bloc secures victory, it will boost opposition unity. A day before the counting, leaders of both the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan have claimed their respective victories.
