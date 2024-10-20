Bihar, Poisonous Liquor Case – Angry Pappu Yadav, Suggests Ways to Control

Demand for Provision He said that we have told the government many times to make a law like in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stop the sale of poisonous liquor. Those involved in it should be punished with life imprisonment. The entire police station of the area where the poisonous liquor cases are coming from should be suspended. An inquiry should be conducted against the DSP and SP. Until the investigation is completed, they should not be promoted. The membership of the ward member, mukhiya, and panchayat member should be terminated. When will a law be made for this?

Attack on the Opposition Targeting the opposition, he said that when they were in power in 2022, people died due to consuming poisonous liquor in Chapra and Siwan. At that time, I had given compensation to the affected families. Now, cases are coming from Siwan. When a disaster or calamity occurs in the state, the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties run away. Recently, 113 people died due to consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar. The DM and SP of the district had cremated all the bodies. Even then, these people say that whoever drinks will die.