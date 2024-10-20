Bihar, Poisonous Liquor Case – Angry Pappu Yadav, Suggests Ways to Control

Demand for Provision He said that we have told the government many times to make a law like in Kerala and Tamil Nadu to stop the sale of poisonous liquor. Those involved in it should be punished with life imprisonment. The entire police station of the area where the poisonous liquor cases are coming from should be suspended. An inquiry should be conducted against the DSP and SP. Until the investigation is completed, they should not be promoted. The membership of the ward member, mukhiya, and panchayat member should be terminated. When will a law be made for this?
Attack on the Opposition Targeting the opposition, he said that when they were in power in 2022, people died due to consuming poisonous liquor in Chapra and Siwan. At that time, I had given compensation to the affected families. Now, cases are coming from Siwan. When a disaster or calamity occurs in the state, the leaders of the ruling and opposition parties run away. Recently, 113 people died due to consuming poisonous liquor in Bihar. The DM and SP of the district had cremated all the bodies. Even then, these people say that whoever drinks will die.
Increase Tax on Liquor He said that which leader does not drink liquor? All the leaders of India drink liquor abroad. Who knows about it? The DNA test of all those leaders who do not drink liquor should be done. These people only abuse the poor and say that if they drink, they will die. Why don’t these leaders die? They should die. Banning liquor in Bihar will not solve the problem. The policy should be changed, and it should start with imposing a 70% tax on liquor so that common people stay away from it. If poisonous liquor is banned in the state and a 70% tax is imposed on foreign liquor, no one will drink it. He also said that boys under 30 years of age should not be given liquor. Only by making laws and implementing them can this problem be solved. Only blaming each other will not bring any change.