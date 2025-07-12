12 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Bihar Receives Bullet Train Gift: Patna-Delhi in Four Hours

The distance between Patna and Kolkata (578 km) will be covered in just over two hours by bullet train. Currently, this journey takes about six hours. This project will greatly benefit the people of Bihar and eastern India.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Bullet Train (Patrika Representative)

Bullet Train: The survey work for a 350 km/h bullet train in Bihar has been completed, and the report has been submitted to the Ministry of Railways. The bullet train will cover the 1,669 km journey between Delhi and Howrah (Kolkata) in just 6.5 hours. The 1,000 km distance between Patna and Delhi will be covered in just 4 hours, instead of the current 13-14 hours.

Patna to Kolkata in Just 2 Hours

The distance between Patna and Kolkata (578 km) will be covered in just over 2 hours by bullet train, compared to the current travel time of around 6 hours. This project will greatly benefit the people of Bihar and Eastern India.

What is the Delhi-Howrah Bullet Train Project?

This project, estimated to cost around ₹5 lakh crore, will connect Delhi to Howrah via Lucknow, Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Patna. It will be completed in two phases. The first phase, from Delhi to Varanasi (via Lucknow and Ayodhya), aims for completion by 2029. The second phase will run from Varanasi to Howrah (via Patna).

Bihar Route Details

The bullet train will travel from Banaras to Mughalsarai, Buxar, Patna, Kiul, Asansol, and then to Howrah. Patna will be the only stop in Bihar, with the next stop being Asansol in West Bengal.

No Separate Corridor in Bihar

The Railways has stated that a separate corridor will not be built for the bullet train in Bihar. Two high-speed tracks will be laid parallel to the existing rail track for the bullet train. This track will be completely separate and dedicated; ordinary trains will not run on these tracks.

Railway to Save on Land Acquisition Costs

Currently, there are no plans for land acquisition, but land will be acquired from farmers if necessary. According to railway officials, three lines already exist in Bihar. Building a fourth route would be inefficient. High-speed tracks will be built by expanding the existing rail area to reduce land acquisition and other costs.

Bullet Train to Stop Only in Patna; Station Near Fulwari Sharif

Railway officials have stated that there will be only one stop for the bullet train in Bihar, near Fulwari Sharif. A special station will be built for this purpose. Passengers will need to reach this separate station to board the bullet train. After departing from Patna, the next stop will be Asansol in Bengal.

Passengers to Save Both Time and Money

This project will save both time and money for passengers travelling between Bihar, Delhi, and Kolkata. After the launch of the bullet train, the journey from Patna to Delhi will be completed in just 4 hours, and the journey from Patna to Kolkata in 2 hours. The Ministry of Railways and railway teams are working to complete this project on time.

Updated on:

12 Jul 2025 10:08 am

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 10:07 am

National News / Bihar Receives Bullet Train Gift: Patna-Delhi in Four Hours
