Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

The Bihar State Election Commission has taken another step towards modern technology. Voting will now be even smarter, safer, and more accessible. Bihar is poised to become the first state in India to offer online voting via mobile phones.

Jun 28, 2025 / 10:00 am

Patrika Desk

Mobile e-voting: Bihar is set to become the first state in India to introduce mobile phone-based e-voting, marking a historic step towards strengthening and technologically upgrading its democracy. This system will be implemented in the upcoming Municipal General and By-elections 2025, scheduled for Saturday, 28 June, making the voting process smarter, more secure, and accessible.

51,157 Voters to Cast Votes via E-voting

According to the Bihar State Election Commission, this year’s elections will incorporate an innovative e-voting system, enabling registered voters to cast their votes from home via a mobile app. The commission stated that 51,157 registered voters will cast their votes through e-voting. This includes senior citizens, physically disabled individuals, those suffering from incurable diseases, pregnant women, and migrant workers. This initiative will benefit voters who are unable to reach polling stations due to health or other reasons.

Opportunity to Vote from Home

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad stated that the commission has always strived to provide every voter with a free, fair, transparent, and accessible voting process. E-voting is a significant step in this direction. He explained that e-voting is a voluntary facility, available only to those voters who have pre-registered for it.

Mobile E-voting for the First Time in Municipal Elections

Regarding this process, the highest number of registrations have come from the Buxar district amongst the municipalities in Patna, East Champaran, Rohtas, Gaya, Buxar, Banka, Saran, and Siwan. The commission believes that e-voting will enhance the transparency of the electoral process and help increase voter turnout. The State Election Commission held a video conference with District Election Officers before the elections to discuss the strategy and technical aspects in detail to ensure a smooth process for voters.

Understanding the Entire Process

Under the e-voting process, registered voters will be able to log in to the mobile app, verify their identity through OTP and identification documents, and then cast their votes. The commission has described the system as completely secure and reliable.

