Bihar to Pilot India's First Mobile E-Voting System

51,157 Voters to Cast Votes via E-voting According to the Bihar State Election Commission, this year’s elections will incorporate an innovative e-voting system, enabling registered voters to cast their votes from home via a mobile app. The commission stated that 51,157 registered voters will cast their votes through e-voting. This includes senior citizens, physically disabled individuals, those suffering from incurable diseases, pregnant women, and migrant workers. This initiative will benefit voters who are unable to reach polling stations due to health or other reasons.

Opportunity to Vote from Home State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad stated that the commission has always strived to provide every voter with a free, fair, transparent, and accessible voting process. E-voting is a significant step in this direction. He explained that e-voting is a voluntary facility, available only to those voters who have pre-registered for it.

Mobile E-voting for the First Time in Municipal Elections Regarding this process, the highest number of registrations have come from the Buxar district amongst the municipalities in Patna, East Champaran, Rohtas, Gaya, Buxar, Banka, Saran, and Siwan. The commission believes that e-voting will enhance the transparency of the electoral process and help increase voter turnout. The State Election Commission held a video conference with District Election Officers before the elections to discuss the strategy and technical aspects in detail to ensure a smooth process for voters.