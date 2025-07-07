7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Bihar Voter List SIR: Election Commission Releases List, Here’s How to Check Your Name

The opposition has called for a statewide shutdown on 8 July.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Bihar Voter List 2025: INDIA Bloc Protests Against Election Commission

Before the Bihar Assembly elections, the Election Commission's initiation of a Special Intensive Revision of the voter list has sparked widespread controversy. Opposition parties in Bihar are protesting against it, announcing a Bihar bandh on 8 July. Prior to this, on 7 July, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed against this revision. Meanwhile, the Election Commission uploaded a voter list from 2003, providing relief to 49 million voters concerning this revision programme. Checking your name on this voter list is straightforward.

How to Check Your Name in the Bihar Voter List

1. NVSP Portal

1. Voters anywhere in India, including Bihar, can check their names through the NVSP portal.
2. Go to the top menu on https://www.nvsp.in.
3. Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll'.
4. Or go directly to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.
5. You will have two options:
6. Search by Details (using name, age, district, etc.)
7. Search by EPIC Number (Voter ID number)
8. Fill in the information such as: Name (both Hindi/English will work), Age/Date of Birth, State: Bihar, District, Assembly Constituency (if known), then click Search.
9. If your name is on the voter list, complete information will be displayed on the screen, such as booth name, serial number, EPIC number, etc.

Option 2: Using the Voter Helpline Mobile App

1. Download the official Election Commission of India application from the Play Store or App Store.
2. Select the 'Search your name in Electoral Roll' option.
3. Fill in the details (as filled in the NVSP website). The information will be available immediately.

3. Checking via SMS

1. Send an SMS: EPIC Voter ID number
2. Send it to this number: 7738299899
(This service is often unavailable; therefore, using the website or app is recommended)

Add Your Name Using Form 6

If your name is not on the Bihar Voter List, it may have been removed or incorrectly entered. You can then add your name again by filling out Form 6, available on the NVSP website or app.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 01:24 pm

English News / National News / Bihar Voter List SIR: Election Commission Releases List, Here’s How to Check Your Name
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.