Bihar Voter List SIR: Election Commission Releases List, Here’s How to Check Your Name

1. Voters anywhere in India, including Bihar, can check their names through the NVSP portal.

2. Go to the top menu on https://www.nvsp.in.

3. Click on 'Search in Electoral Roll'.

4. Or go directly to https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in.

5. You will have two options:

6. Search by Details (using name, age, district, etc.)

7. Search by EPIC Number (Voter ID number)

8. Fill in the information such as: Name (both Hindi/English will work), Age/Date of Birth, State: Bihar, District, Assembly Constituency (if known), then click Search.

9. If your name is on the voter list, complete information will be displayed on the screen, such as booth name, serial number, EPIC number, etc.