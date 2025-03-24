Bijapur IED Blast Injures Two Security Personnel

However, a half-second delay prevented a major tragedy. Had the Naxalites not missed their target, 15 personnel would have been in danger. The blast was so powerful that a 6-foot-deep crater was formed on the road.

Naxalites laid the ambush on personnel returning from patrol duty from Bhopalpatnam towards Bijapur. After the blast, the Naxalites opened fire. The personnel retaliated, forcing the Naxalites to flee. This is a significant incident in the Bhopalpatnam area after a long time, marking a rare National Highway blast by the Naxalites.

Following the elimination of 22 Naxalites in Bijapur district on the 20th, the Naxalites carried out this attack as a retaliatory measure. However, their plan was thwarted when the explosion occurred 10 meters before the vehicle. The shockwave from the blast injured two STF personnel, including the driver. The front of the vehicle was damaged. After receiving initial treatment at the Madded Primary Health Centre, the injured were sent to the Bijapur District Hospital for better treatment.

Stone Used as Marking Point Near Dampaya, Naxalites had planted the IED for several years, marking its location with a stone. On Sunday, they took the opportunity to use the old IED. A search operation is underway following the incident. It is believed that approximately 40 kg of IED was used in the explosion.

Eight Personnel Martyred in January On January 6th, an IED blast in Kuteru, Bijapur district, martyred eight security personnel. The pattern of Sunday's blast was similar to the Kuteru incident. Currently, Naxalites in Bastar are unable to engage in direct combat and are attempting to inflict damage on forces through IED blasts. Locating IEDs buried beneath roads is difficult for the forces, an advantage the Naxalites are exploiting.

Minor Damage Due to Shockwaves Bijapur’s Additional SP, Chandrakant Garvna, told Patrika that the IED blast near Gorla Nala resulted in minor injuries to two personnel, including the driver, due to shockwaves. Both personnel are out of danger. Searches are ongoing in the surrounding area.