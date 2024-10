Accused of stealing these items The BJP has accused Tejashwi Yadav of stealing gym equipment from the government accommodation and even removing the floor of the badminton court. They claim that they will soon release a list of items provided by the Building Construction Department, which will reveal what items are missing from the bungalow.

BJP is suffering from Tejashwi phobia – RJD In response to the BJP’s allegations, RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said that Tejashwi Yadav had vacated the bungalow allotted to him during his tenure as Deputy Chief Minister. The BJP is indulging in cheap politics and is making baseless allegations against Tejashwi Yadav. The BJP is suffering from Tejashwi phobia.