Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

State Government Resorting to Phone Tapping BJP leader R. Ashok alleged that the state government is resorting to phone tapping to control both its internal opponents and opposition parties. He stated that this is happening 100 per cent. The government is completely engaged in phone tapping.

Government Controlling Opponents BJP leader Ashok further stated that he and the Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, had previously also accused the government of phone tapping. He claimed that the government is trying to control its opponents, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition. My phone, along with those of all opposition MLAs, is being tapped. This has been happening since the Congress came to power.

Government Denies Allegations However, the Congress government in the state has dismissed these allegations by the BJP leader. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar advised BJP leader Ashok to file a police complaint. Action Will Be Taken Upon Receiving a Complaint Meanwhile, regarding the matter, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he and the CM have not received any complaint yet. If any complaint is received, we will take immediate action. No such complaint has been received by any police station yet. He said that if a complaint is filed and an investigation begins, the government will take action. Parameshwara also acknowledged that intelligence agencies do conduct surveillance but stressed that there must be a valid reason and government approval for such action.