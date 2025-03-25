scriptHoney Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping | BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping Amidst | Latest News | Patrika News
Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

Karnataka News: BJP leader R. Ashok has alleged that the state government is resorting to phone tapping to control both its internal opponents and opposition parties.

BangaloreMar 25, 2025 / 08:48 am

Patrika Desk

Phone Tapping: The BJP in Karnataka has accused the Congress party of phone tapping. Amidst the honey trap controversy, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok accused the state government of tapping the phones of prominent state leaders, including ministers and ruling party MLAs. The BJP leader claimed that several ruling party MLAs have also admitted to this.

State Government Resorting to Phone Tapping

BJP leader R. Ashok alleged that the state government is resorting to phone tapping to control both its internal opponents and opposition parties. He stated that this is happening 100 per cent. The government is completely engaged in phone tapping.

Government Controlling Opponents

BJP leader Ashok further stated that he and the Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries, H D Kumaraswamy, had previously also accused the government of phone tapping. He claimed that the government is trying to control its opponents, whether they are from the ruling party or the opposition. My phone, along with those of all opposition MLAs, is being tapped. This has been happening since the Congress came to power.

Government Denies Allegations

However, the Congress government in the state has dismissed these allegations by the BJP leader. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar advised BJP leader Ashok to file a police complaint.

Action Will Be Taken Upon Receiving a Complaint

Meanwhile, regarding the matter, State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that he and the CM have not received any complaint yet. If any complaint is received, we will take immediate action. No such complaint has been received by any police station yet. He said that if a complaint is filed and an investigation begins, the government will take action. Parameshwara also acknowledged that intelligence agencies do conduct surveillance but stressed that there must be a valid reason and government approval for such action.

Honey-Trap Case Reaches Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a public interest litigation seeking a direction to investigate allegations of several people, including Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna and judges, being allegedly trapped in a honey trap. A bench headed by Chief Justice Sanjeev Khanna agreed to hear the petition filed by petitioner Vinay Kumar Singh.

Honey Trap Controversy in Karnataka: BJP Accuses Congress of Phone Tapping

